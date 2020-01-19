Following the return of normalcy in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K administration has placed over 150 websites under the “whitelist” category, which effectively means that people can now access the websites. The whitelist has been published after the administration partially restored internet services in the state.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has published a list of 153 websites which will be allowed to be accessed from the UT, and divided the whitelisted sites into 10 sections. the list of websites has names of four email services, including Gmail and Outlook, 15 banking websites, including RBI, J&K Bank, PayPal and Western Union, three employment websites, 38 educational websites, including that of five J&K-based universities and Wikipedia.

The list also has websites related to automobiles and travelling. The Incredible India website and the site for the Amarnath Shrine Board are among the 20 travel websites that the people can access. The list also includes several major entertainment streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Sony Liv and Airtel TV, which also offer access to certain television news channels. Video calling app Jio Chat has also been whitelisted.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Only one weather website has been allowed, while in the automobile sector there are four names – Maruti, Tata, Suzuki and Hyundai, which means websites of several other major auto companies remain blocked in the state, like Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Renault, Bajaj, Honda, Hero, TVS etc. Interestingly, the list also includes second-level domains gov.in, nic.in and ac.in, which should mean any government, PSU or educational institution website using these domains would be available in Jammu Kashmir.

However, the administration has not given access to any kind of social media websites like Twitter, Facebook or WhatsApp, and news websites.

Read- Freedom of speech and trade through Internet is a fundamental right, says SC asking govt to review all restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

The easing of the internet comes after the J&K administration had restored voice and SMS facilities on all prepaid mobiles on Saturday across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration had also allowed 2G Internet connectivity to white-listed sites across all ten districts of Jammu province and two revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir. Telecom service providers have also been directed to comply with these directions immediately after ensuring fulfilment of the necessary formalities.

Here is the list of websites that the J-K administration has made accessible:

Mail

https://www.google.com/gmail https://in.mail.yahoo.com https://mail.rediff.com https://outlook.live.com http://www.paypal.com

Banking

http://www.moneycontrol.com http://www.policybazaar.com http://www.westernunion.com http://www.paisabazaar.com http://www.bankbazaar.com http://www.rbi.org.in https://www.Hdfc.com https://www.Jkbankonline.com https://www.onlinesbi.com https://www.icicibank.com https://www.axisbank.com https://www.pnbindia.in https://www.hdfcsec.com https://www.icicidirect.com

Education

http://www.unacademy.com http://www.byjus.com http://www.indiaresults.com http://www.gktoday.in http://www.wikipedia.org http://www.udemy.com http://www.github.com http://www.stackoverflow.com http://www.sciencedirect.com http://www.nature.com http://www.elsevier.com http://www.springer.com http://www.damsdelhi.com http://www.pathfinderacademy.in http://www.britannica.com http://www.mciindia.org http://www.indiankanoon.org http://www.madeeasy.in http://www.aakash.ac.in http://www.resonance.ac.in http://www.cukashmir.ac.in http://kashmiruniversity.net https://www.iustlive.com http://skuastkashmir.ac.in http://jammuuniversity.in http://jkpsc.nic.in http://jkssb.nic.in http://www.islamicuniversity.edu.in http://www.ssmengg.edu.in http://www.burnhallschool.ac.in http://www.dpssrinagar.com http://www.gdgoenkasrinagar.com http://www.pchssrinagar.com http://www.foundationworldschool.com http://www.nitsri.ac.in http://www.ignou.ac.in http://www.siu.edu.in http://www.lpu.in

Employment

http://www.jagranjosh.com http://www.sail.co.in https://www.naukri.com

Entertainment

http://www.cricbuzz.com http://www.espn.in Netflix Amazon Prime Zee5 Hotstar Voot Sony Liv Airtel TV https://tatasky.com https://www.dishtv.in

Services

http://www.jkpolice.gov.in http://www.passportindia.gov.in http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in http://www.services.GST.GOV.IN Gov.in Nic.in Ac.in https://uidai.gov.in https://enps.nsdl.com http://www.skims.ac.in http://www.shifamedcenter.com http://www.lalpathlabs.com http://www.gmcs.edu.in

Travel

http://www.easemytrip.com http://www.cleartrip.com http://www.trivago.com http://www.hajcommitee.gov.in www.redbus.in http://www.incredibleindia.org http://www.oyorooms.com http://www.jktourism.org http://www.iismgulmarg.in http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com http://www.pawanhans.co.in http://www.flightstats.com http://www.ixigo.com http://www.trivago.in https://www.yatra.com https://www.irctc.co.in https://www.makemytrip.com https://www.Goibibo.com http://www.airindia.com https://www.cleartrip.com

Utilities

www.olx.in http://www.zomato.com www.justdial.com http://www.firstflight.net http://www.dtdc.in http://www.bluedart.com http://www.fedex.com http://www.gati.com http://www.jio.com http://www.airtel.in http://www.vodafone.in http://www.freecharge.in http://www.sulekha.com www.magicbricks.com www.99acres.com http://www.indiamart.com http://www.gaadiwaadi.com www.cardekho.com www.quikr.com http://www.jkhandicrafts.com http://www.bsnl.co.in http://www.myhpgas.in http://www.bharatpetroleum.com http://www.indane.co.in http://www.ebharatgas.com http://www.pharmeasy.in https://www.airtel.in https://www.paytmbank.com https://www.bhimupi.org.in https://billsahuliyat.jkpdd.net http://jakemp.nic.in JIO chat https://www.amazon.in https://www.flipkart.com https://www.myntra.com https://earth.google.com http://www.jabong.com/ https://www.netmeds.com https://www.healthkart.com http://www.tbmes.org http://www.jkpdd.gov.in http://www.jkpwdrb.nic.in

Weather

http://www.accuweather.com

Web Service

http://www.office.com http://www.apple.com

Automobiles

http://www.marutisuzuki.com/MarutiSuzuki/Car https://www.tata.com https://www.suzukimotorcycle.co.in https://www.hyundai.com

The internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended in August 2019 as the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it to two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week the internet services were partially restored, with broadband connections restored in institutions like hotels, travel establishments, hospitals etc, and mobile internet has been restored only on 2G. Along with that, the government is also setting up Internet kiosks across the UT from where the whitelisted sites can be accessed.