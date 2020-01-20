Monday, January 20, 2020
Home News Reports Deradicalisation Centres with the help of experts and civil society members is a welcome idea: J and K DGP
News Reports

Deradicalisation Centres with the help of experts and civil society members is a welcome idea: J and K DGP

In the Raisina Dialogue, CDS Rawat had also supported the idea of extending help to radicalised youth through deradicalisation camps.

OpIndia Staff
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Supports setting up deradicalisation Centres in Kashmir
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo Courtesy: The Economic Times)
Engagements42

On Monday, Dilbag Singh, the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir expressed his support for setting up de-radicalization centres in Kashmir. He added that it will do good if the civil society and religious experts come forward to help deradicalize the ones who have gone astray from the mainstream.

Earlier, at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had raised concerns about the radicalisation of young children in the Kashmir Valley. He suggested that radicalised individuals can be helped by de-radicalisation camps. The general stated that identifying and isolating radicalization is the key to containing terrorism.

DGP Dilbag also stated that Hizbul Mujahideen, the radical Islamist organization is on the verge of being completely wiped out from South Kashmir.

- Ad - - article resumes -

On being asked about Davinder Singh, the DGP stated that the case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He stated that the case is being investigated in the right direction. The J & K DGP was also asked about news reports highlighting Singh’s trip to Bangladesh. He added that Singh’s daughters studied in Bangladesh and that investigation are underway to determine the purpose of those visits.

DSP Davinder Singh was arrested while ‘transporting’ Hizbul terrorists.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Terrorism meaning, terrorism essay, terrorism definitions

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,111FansLike
222,363FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com