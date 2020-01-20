On Monday, Dilbag Singh, the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir expressed his support for setting up de-radicalization centres in Kashmir. He added that it will do good if the civil society and religious experts come forward to help deradicalize the ones who have gone astray from the mainstream.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh: If some sensible kind of arrangement is made where good people from the civil society & experts who deal with the subject and relevant aspects of religion and other things… I think that will be a good development. That kind of things should be welcomed. https://t.co/E3wwqfZESN — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Earlier, at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had raised concerns about the radicalisation of young children in the Kashmir Valley. He suggested that radicalised individuals can be helped by de-radicalisation camps. The general stated that identifying and isolating radicalization is the key to containing terrorism.

DGP Dilbag also stated that Hizbul Mujahideen, the radical Islamist organization is on the verge of being completely wiped out from South Kashmir.

- Ad - - article resumes -

On being asked about Davinder Singh, the DGP stated that the case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He stated that the case is being investigated in the right direction. The J & K DGP was also asked about news reports highlighting Singh’s trip to Bangladesh. He added that Singh’s daughters studied in Bangladesh and that investigation are underway to determine the purpose of those visits.

J&K Dilbag Singh on reports that J&K DSP Davinder Singh had paid visit to Bangladesh: It has come to our knowledge that his daughters studied in Bangladesh. It is being investigated if his visits were only restricted to that angle. https://t.co/GIs6ltRlKE — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

DSP Davinder Singh was arrested while ‘transporting’ Hizbul terrorists.