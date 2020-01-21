JNU clueless about nationality of 82 out of 301 foreign students: RTI reply

As per a Right to information (RTI) reply given by Jawaharlal Nehru University, it does not have information about nationality of as many as 82 foreign students. As of now 301 foreign students are registered in the varsity.

As reported by news agency PTI, the RTI was filed by Kota based activist Sujeet Swami and provided information as on 1st September, 2019. Out of total 8805 students studying in JNU, about 48 per cent are pursuing MPhil or PhD degrees. The 82 foreign students, whose details about nationality are not known to the university, are enrolled in 41 courses of graduation, post-graduation, MPhil and PhD courses that are offered by the university.

From the remaining students, 35 students are from Korea, 25 from Nepal, 24 from China, 21 from Afghanistan, 16 from Japan and 13 from Germany. JNU also has 10 students from US and seven from Bangladesh and Syria each.