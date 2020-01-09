Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday stooped to a fresh low after he targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family by claiming that there were no freedom fighters among his family or relations.

“Have you heard Modi Ji speak of the youth and farmers? And they want to teach us patriotism. Modi Ji forget about your family but tell us, is there any freedom fighter amongst your relation?” said Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh CM @OfficeOfKNath stoops to fresh low. He targets PM Modi’s parents during a speech in Bhopal saying ‘his family didn’t fight for freedom’. More details by TIMES NOW’s Govind & Aditi. | #BaapDadaBarb pic.twitter.com/Hf9Gj5990m — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 9, 2020

Targetting PM Modi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Kamal Nath said, “They talk about NRC. What is the meaning of NRC? When you will go for registration they will ask what’s your religion? What was your father’s religion?”

- Ad - - article resumes -

This is not the first time that Congress leaders have resorted to ad hominem attacks against PM Modi.

Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar had said that nobody knows who Modi’s father is. Before this, Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar had dragged PM Modi’s ageing mother after he compared the devaluing rate of the Indian rupee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aged mother.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had referred to PM Modi as a ‘Chaiwala’ and had once called him as ‘Neech Insaan’. Shashi Tharoor had called him a ‘Scorpion sitting on a Shivling’ who they cannot hit with a ‘Chappal’.