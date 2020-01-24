A lawyer fighting the case of the assassination of Hindu Samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been threatened with death, Navbharat Times reported. Advocate Sushil Kumar Vajpayee, who was representing Tiwari’s wife in the case of the brutal killing of the Hindu Samaj Party leader last year, has filed a report in this regard in Wazirganj police station.

Vajpayee is a resident of Motinagar area and lives with his family there. He took up the case of Kamlesh Tiwari on behalf of the slain former Hindu Mahasabha leader’s wife. On January 18, Vajpayee was allegedly threatened with death after he accosted the accused who were trying to speak on a mobile phone after the court hearing.

Vajpayee alleged that after the court hearing, a group of visitors, including a woman came to meet the accused. He said that they started pointing towards him. Meanwhile, the accused, who are under custody, sought their acquaintances to talk on mobile phones. When Vajpayee opposed this, the accused got agitated and threatened him that they will “see him too”.

Advocate Sushil Kumar immediately informed the police station. Wazirganj and Kaiserbagh police reached the spot and all the accused were sent to court lockup and then sent back to jail. In this whole case, advocate Sushil Kumar has filed a report against unknown people who came to meet the killers in Wazirganj Kotwali. The advocate said that a guard is already in place to protect him.

On November 15, in connection with the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari, a letter written in Urdu was received at the Hindu Samaj Party office in Khurshidabad. In the letter, threats of attacks similar to that of Kamlesh Tiwari were issued for other leaders of the party, including the party general secretary. In this case, wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, Kiran Tiwari had filed a report in Naka police station expressing suspicion on a person.

Last year on December 24, the charge sheet was filed by the SIT against the 13 accused involved in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case. The charge sheet included Ashfaq Hussain, Moinuddin, Pathan Rashid, Faizan Member, Mohsin Salim Sheikh, Syed Asif Ali, Kaifi Ali, Mohammad Naved, Rais Ahmed, Mohammad Asif Raza, Mohammad Kamran Ashraf, Yusuf Khan and Mohammad Jafar under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, concealment of evidence, protection of murderers, forging fake documents, fraud, arms act and IT act. The SIT’s charge sheet has also included the name of the absconding accused Tanveer.

On October 18, 2019, Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered in his office-cum-residence in Lucknow by Islamists who had killed him for his comments on Prophet Muhammad in 2015.