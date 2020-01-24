Week’s before Delhi goes to vote, the Election Commission sought a report from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer and sent a show-cause notice to BJP’s Delhi’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra for violating the Model Code of Conduct after he equated Delhi polls to a contest between India and Pakistan in a controversial tweet .

After issuing a show-cause notice to Mishra, the Election Commission today directed Twitter to remove the tweet.

In a series of tweets, Kapil Mishra slammed the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, particularly the agitation in Shaheen Bagh, and called these protest sites “mini-Pakistan” and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest “on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan”.

In another tweet, Kapil Mishra said: “Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok.”

“Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi (Pakistan ki entry Shaheen Bagh mein ho chuki hain. Delhi mein chhote chhote Pakistan Banaye ja rahe hain. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok mein desk ka kanoon nahi mana jaa raha hain. Pakistani dangayiyo ka Delhi ki sadko pe kabza),” he tweeted.

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Citing violation of clause 1(1) of the Model Code of Conduct and Section 123(3A) of Representation of People Act, 1951, the Returning Officer asked Mishra to reply to the notice explaining why no action should be taken against him by 12.30 pm today.

“In case you failed to give the reply or your reply is unsatisfactory, action against you will be taken without any further notice to you,” the notice said.

However, Kapil Mishra has refused to take back his statement. In a statement to ANI, he said, “I have received a notice from election commission last night, I’ll give my reply today. I don’t think I said anything wrong, speaking truth is not crime in this country. I spoke the truth, I stand by my statement.

“Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren’t being allowed to go to schools, offices and hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means it is a political movement.”

Kapil Mishra, BJP: Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren’t being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement. https://t.co/PpYXzFMfm1 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Just a few days ahead of Delhi elections, AAP has extended its support to Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA ‘protests’, where anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans were shouted during the anti-CAA protests, as Sisodia said he stands by them.

Speaking to the CNN News18 ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia categorically stated that the Aam Aadmi Party stands with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra was removed from ministerial position in AAP government, later he left the political party. In August last year, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.