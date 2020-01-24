Wahid arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl in Kerala

A 22-year-old mechanic, AV Wahid, was arrested under the POSCO act for sexually abusing a 9th std girl in Kolathur, Kerala. The incident took place on 20th January.

As per reports, the victim was waiting for her bus when Wahid offered to take her to school. He then took her to a desolate rubber estate, following which he sexually violated her. He had chatted with the victim earlier on the ShareChat app, and introduced himself as Hussain Karimbam to her.

Wahid, a resident of Koyyam Perunthileri and mechanic by profession, was apprehended by Thaliparambu police after the victim’s parents had lodged a complaint. He was on the run from law enforcement authorities and was hiding in his relative’s abandoned shop near Therlayi Kadavu.

He was found chatting with a girl in Vadakara. Wahid has now been sent to judicial custody for 2 weeks by the Court.

Wahid would prey on young high school girls through ShareChat. He would use three phones with varied names and would chat with 4 girls at a time. In total, he had chatted with 46 girls.

He would send obscene videos to the victims and record the girls whom he had sexually abused. His modus operandi involved collecting the numbers from a local recharge shop, followed by gathering information about his prey’s family.

The police are now searching for his friends’ whereabouts who are believed to be a part of the crime. The probe is being led by CI KN Sathyanathan.