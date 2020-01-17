Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala BJP leader K Rajasekharan files pro-CAA petition in Supreme Court after Kerala govt moved the apex court against the CAA
News Reports

Kerala BJP leader K Rajasekharan files pro-CAA petition in Supreme Court after Kerala govt moved the apex court against the CAA

Kummanam Rajasekharan's plea in support of CAA came after the Kerala government became the first state to challenge the validity of CAA in the Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff
Kerala BJP leader K Rajashekharan has filed a pro CAA plea in the Supreme Court
Kummanam Rajasekharan(Source: Hindustan Times)
Engagements141

After Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government passed a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act and subsequently filed a petition against it the Supreme Court, Kerala BJP leader K Rajasekharan has moved the apex court to file  a plea in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Coming on the heels of the Kerala government’s petition challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, senior BJP leader and the former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has approached the Supreme Court against the government plea alleging that the Kerala government has not explained in its plea how the Citizenship Amendment Act discriminates against the Indian Muslims as alleged by them and how Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are facing prosecution.

Terming the Kerala government’s petition as “Political Gimmick”, Rajasekharan stated in his plea that there were no provisions in the Citizenship Amendment Act that would affect the social and fundamental rights of the inhabitants of Kerala. He also mentioned in his plea that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan wasn’t even consulted before the state government decided to move the Supreme Court.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

“It is contended by the plaintiff in this case that the CAA is discriminatory as it has excluded migrants from Srilanka, Myanmar and Bhutan which share an International border with India. The primary religion in these countries is Buddhism and the Hindus, Muslims and Christians are in minority. The case of the plaintiff is that the aforesaid minorities are excluded from the Act. Though such a contention is made, it is not explained how the minorities are facing religious persecution there. It is further contended that the exclusion of Ahmadiyas, Shias and Hazaras living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is discriminatory but the plaintiff is not explaining how these groups who are themselves Muslims facing religious persecution,” the plea filed by Rajasekharan read.

Earlier, after the resolution was passed in the Kerala State Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pinarayi Vijayan government moved Supreme Court challenging the Act. This also elicited criticism from the Kerala Governor who was visibly furious for not being informed of the same by the Kerala government.

“I am not going to remain a rubber stamp. The state government has filed a petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. But I came to know about it only by the media reports. As the head of the state, the government should have informed me before approaching the apex court,” a visibly livid Khan said.

After Kerala, today Punjab assembly also moved a resoluiton against the CAA, demanding to scrap the amendment.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:CAA, NRC, NPL, communists, left wing, CPM

Big Story

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blamed the Delhi government and jail authorities for the delay in the hanging of the convicts.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video: Maulvi threatens Amit Shah, says ‘even those Muslims who have not had Khatna yet are not afraid of Modi govt’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,630FansLike
221,263FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com