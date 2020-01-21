Watch: Kamal Nath’s minister forcibly gets farmer leader removed for ‘speaking loudly’

Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress General Secretary Shailendra Verma was forcibly removed from Harda Collectorate premises allegedly after he spoke loudly to state minister PC Sharma.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Congress state general secretary Shailendra Verma forcibly removed from Harda Collectorate premises, allegedly after he spoke loudly to state minister PC Sharma. (20.01.20) pic.twitter.com/fMuw4aCBT9 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

“Mantri ji scolded me and told to lock me up at police station. You’re part of this government, you are supposed to listen to our concerns.” Verma added while speaking to ANI.

As per reports, the minister and farmer leader discussed something after which they got into an argument. At this point, a minister in Kamal Nath government, P C Sharma, pushed Verma. After this, Sharma’s supporters carried Verma away. Verma has also alleged that Sharma has threatened to put him in jail. He said that he had gone there to meet and talk about farmers but Sharma got angry at him.