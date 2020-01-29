Self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo Airlines for heckling Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on one of its flights on Tuesday. On cue, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also declared they had banned Kamra.

“Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had posted on Twitter.

All the airlines had tagged Puri in their tweets announcing their compliance.

- Ad - - article resumes -

While many felt that this action against the foul-mouthed Kamra was much needed, it was viewed by many assorted ‘liberals’ as excessive. Nevertheless, this action, taken by various airlines triggered a parody fest on the micro-blogging site.

Amused over the speculations of the modes of transport now open for Kamra, twitter users changed their profile names to fictional names of various organisations and declared that they are now banning Kamra too.

‘Liberal’ Journalist Marya Shakil had fallen for one of such parodies and, ironically, attempted sarcasm, asking whether ships and submarines will now start to ban Kamra too. She was, however, heard by another parody. This parody, however, was an exception. It declared that instead of banning, they will keep Kamra confined to one of their submarines.

The most unexpected and hilarious meme, however, came from ManForce Condoms. They shared a picture hinting that one should always be prepared to face either Kamra (the comedian) or Kamra (room in Hindi), with depicting a pair of earphones and sunglasses (Arnab’s accessories during the episode) as the standard protection against the comedian. The other side of the picture had a condom packet, being the standard ‘protection’ to be used ‘inside a room’.

Today, while returning in a GoAir flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, Kamra has reportedly repeated his behaviour. Arnab Goswami was travelling in that flight too, and Kamra, as per his own submission, tried to corner him again.

Read: ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

It is not understandable why Kamra has been hell-bent on such deranged behaviour. However, in another tweet this morning, Kamra had himself declared that he has ‘stopped listening to his mind’ because ‘the mind is a coward’.

In September 2017, the government of India through Ministry of Civil Aviation had listed rules to tackle on-board disruptive and unruly behaviour by passengers which could put them on No-Fly List.