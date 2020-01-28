Taking cognisance of Kamra’s boorish behaviour with a fellow passenger, Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Indigo Airlines has now put him on a No Fly List. In a tweet, the airlines informed that they had suspended Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, citing his unacceptable behaviour.

Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Tagging Civil Ministry and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the official Twitter handle of Indigo airline posted a tweet saying, “In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour”.

In a subsequent tweet, Indigo airlines asked its passengers to refrain from indulging in besmirching others onboard as it could pose a security threat for other passengers.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Taking note of the above, Union Minister for Civil Aviation (I/C) Hardeep S Puri advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra.

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Earlier today, Kamra uploaded a video in which he can be heard heckling Arnab and asking him about how he could discuss Rohit Vemula’s caste. He also told Arnab to answer since he supports Rahul Gandhi and is a part of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. The video ends with Kunal Kamra calling Arnab Goswami a ‘Nationalist’ as if trying to imply that being one is akin to abuse.