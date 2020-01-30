Unfunny comedian and unsuccessful propagandist Kunal Kamra had earlier heckled and abused Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an Indigo Mumbai-Lucknow flight, and then again on the return GoAir flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, getting himself temporarily banned from flying at least four airlines.

Determined not to put an end to this self-inflicted humiliation, Kunal Kamra once again took to Twitter Thursday, to share a photograph of himself camping outside the Republic studio, captioning the image: “Sorry for not being sorry.

As if the humiliation of Arnab Goswami summarily ignoring his rants wasn’t enough, Kamra stood holding a placard which read: “Arnab I just want to say I am not sorry. - Ad - - article resumes - Though Kamra had himself declared that he has ‘stopped listening to his mind’ because ‘the mind is a coward’, one is still left to wonder why Kamra has been hell-bent on such deranged behaviour. Despite receiving severe backlash for his unruly behaviour, propagandist Kunal Kamra had earlier also shamelessly maintained that he was not apologetic. Self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo Airlines for heckling Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on one of its flights on Tuesday. On cue, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir also declared they had banned Kamra. Read: ‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened While many felt that this action against the foul-mouthed Kamra was much needed, it was viewed by many assorted ‘liberals’ as excessive. Nevertheless, this action, taken by various airlines triggered a parody fest on the micro-blogging site. Amused over the speculations of the modes of transport now open for Kamra, twitter users changed their profile names to fictional names of various organisations and declared that they are now banning Kamra too, like the Sulabh Suachalay (Public Utility) Association which barred him to ban the ‘garbage’ from flowing in sewer pipes. Quite a few people have fallen for the parody accounts.