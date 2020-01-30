Thursday, January 30, 2020
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Despite receiving severe backlash for his unruly behaviour, propagandist Kunal Kamra had earlier also shamelessly maintained that he was not apologetic.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra camping outside Republic TV office, (courtesy: Twitter)
Kunal Kamra camping outside Republic TV office, (courtesy: Twitter)
Unfunny comedian and unsuccessful propagandist Kunal Kamra had earlier heckled and abused Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an Indigo Mumbai-Lucknow flight, and then again on the return GoAir flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, getting himself temporarily banned from flying at least four airlines.

Determined not to put an end to this self-inflicted humiliation, Kunal Kamra once again took to Twitter Thursday, to share a photograph of himself camping outside the Republic studio, captioning the image: “Sorry for not being sorry.

