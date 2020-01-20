Suspicious bag with IED triggers bomb scare at Mangalore airport, police releases photograph of suspect

An alert was raised at the Mangalore airport after a suspicious bag was found outside the airport terminal. According to the reports, IED traces were found in the abandoned bag at Mangalore airport.

Official’s of #CISF confirms that low intensity #IED was found in a suspected bag inside #MangaloreAirport. It had all components excluding Triggering material.

Now the bag has been taken in an isolated bay (Special Van) for further investigation. @indiatvnews#Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/5JBNsEUnpA — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) January 20, 2020

The bag reportedly carried a low-intensity IED and had all components excluding the triggering material. A bomb squad was rushed to the spot which after detailed examining shifted the bag to an isolation bay for further investigation.

Soon after the alert was sounded, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha reached the airport along with a police team. A thorough combing operation was initiated with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

The commissioner later issued a video message stating that the situation is under control now. “CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol,” Harsha said.

The Karnataka police have released photographs of the suspect who is alleged to have left the bag at the airport. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey said that the suspect kept the bag at the airport and was seen leaving in an auto while hiding his face. The police have released the CCTV footage having the photographs of the suspect and the auto-rickshaw he was leaving in.

Karnataka: Mangaluru Police releases photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. A suspicious bag was found at Mangaluru Airport today. https://t.co/9X3seeADZC pic.twitter.com/NKeak3rwnz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Following the bomb scare, the security at the Bengaluru and Hubli airports has been beefed up. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the Bengaluru residents need not worry.