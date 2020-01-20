Monday, January 20, 2020
Home News Reports Suspicious bag with IED triggers bomb scare at Mangalore airport, police releases photograph of suspect
CrimeNews Reports

Suspicious bag with IED triggers bomb scare at Mangalore airport, police releases photograph of suspect

Soon after the alert was sounded, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha reached the airport along with a police team. A thorough combing operation was initiated with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

OpIndia Staff
Suspect picture released by police
Engagements281

An alert was raised at the Mangalore airport after a suspicious bag was found outside the airport terminal. According to the reports, IED traces were found in the abandoned bag at Mangalore airport.

The bag reportedly carried a low-intensity IED and had all components excluding the triggering material. A bomb squad was rushed to the spot which after detailed examining shifted the bag to an isolation bay for further investigation.

Soon after the alert was sounded, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha reached the airport along with a police team. A thorough combing operation was initiated with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Karnataka: Two men, Anwar and Niyaz, arrested by police for issuing death threats to PM Modi and Amit Shah over CAA, NRC

The commissioner later issued a video message stating that the situation is under control now. “CISF had found a suspicious bag, handled it as per the safety protocols and quickly informed the police control room. We have placed the bag in the isolation bay as per the safety protocol,” Harsha said.

The Karnataka police have released photographs of the suspect who is alleged to have left the bag at the airport. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) DIG Anil Pandey said that the suspect kept the bag at the airport and was seen leaving in an auto while hiding his face. The police have released the CCTV footage having the photographs of the suspect and the auto-rickshaw he was leaving in.

Following the bomb scare, the security at the Bengaluru and Hubli airports has been beefed up. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the Bengaluru residents need not worry.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,111FansLike
222,363FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com