Two men, Anwar and Niyaz, have been arrested on Tuesday for issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the implementation of CAA and NRC.

According to the reports, the main accused has been identified as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai, south Karnataka. The accused, who worked in Qatar, has been accused of posting messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said.

Anwar was allegedly spreading audio messages which had gone viral on WhatsApp groups provoking people to indulge in communal violence. About 10 days ago, Anwar and another person identified as Niyaz, also from Peruvai, had allegedly sent such messages and had even contacted RSS workers in Vamanjoor and youths from Vamanjoor working abroad to ask them to oppose CAA and NRC by putting out messages on WhatsApp.

A complaint was registered in this regard at the Vittal police station by a man named Yathish. As per the complaint, Anwar in his messages allegedly threatened to kill Modi and Amit Shah if Muslims were affected by the CAA and NRC.

The police, who were tipped off about Anwar’s visit to his hometown on January 6, arrested him. A case has also been registered against Niyaz in Vittal police station in this regard.