A 55-year-old man, Farooq, has been arrested by Meerut Police on Monday for allegedly setting on fire house of a woman who did not reciprocate his one-sided love.

As per reports, the man was a father of ten and had one-sided love for the woman. The woman, along with her five children, was sleeping in her house when he reportedly set it ablaze on wee hours of 14th January, 2019. Two children were rushed to a hospital in Delhi in serious condition and one of them is still critical. The incident took place in Zahidpur village in Kharkhoda region of Meerut.

As per reports, Farooq was a close acquaintance of Rahmeen, a labourer who worked to support her family after her husband abandoned her. As per reports, Farooq used to financially help Rahmeen. Rahmeen’s daughter was reportedly in love with a boy from the neighbourhood and Farooq opposed the relationship. To that, Rahmeen asked him not to interfere. ‘Spurned’, Farooq decided to take revenge on Rahmeen who did not respond to his advances despite the fact that he ‘took viagra’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Farooq, who is father to 10 children himself, reportedly went to woman’s house on 13th January. Later in the night, he put petrol through the window and set the house on fire. Police recovered half-burnt pipe and empty bottle of petrol from him. Farooq has reportedly confessed to his crime.