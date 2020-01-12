In yet another attack on the religious minorities in Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Multan Bar Association has passed a resolution which prohibits non-Muslim lawyers including Ahmadis, sect of Islam whom Pakistan state has declared ‘non-Muslims’, from participating in the Bar Council elections. As per reports, the resolution presented by the lawyers of District Bar Association also stated that those willing to contest elections and vote must also submit an affidavit to prove their faith in Islam.

Such news from Pakistan comes at a time when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving tips to India on how to protect the minorities in India in the backdrop of passage of Citizenship Amendment Act which ironically looks at providing Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring Islamic countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

Earlier this month, Muslim mob had surrounded Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, which is the holy site where Guru Nanak was born, and had pelted stones at the holy shrine while shouting that they won’t let Sikhs live in Pakistan. Shockingly, two days after the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, instead of condemning the attack on Sikhs in Pakistan, had blamed PM Modi and RSS on attacks on India.