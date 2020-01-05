Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the terrorist state of Pakistan, on Sunday finally condemned the barbaric attacks on minority Sikhs and vandalism at the Nankana Sahib two days after the incident. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan claimed that the attacks on Sikhs go against his “vision” and the government will show “zero tolerance” against those involved in it. But along witht that, he also blamed MP Modi and RSS for attacks on Muslims and other minorities in India.

Drawing contrast between the terrorist state of Pakistan and India, Khan said that there is a “major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities”.

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

“The former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary,” he tweeted, referring to the Nankana Sahib incident.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Further, Imran Khan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS vision “supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims.”

In contrast, Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

He also said that RSS goons were conducting public lynchings of Muslims and it is being supported not only by Modi Government but also the Indian police, who according to Khan are leading attacks on Muslims.

Shockingly, the anti-India statements made by Pakistan PM Imran Khan resonated in India too as Islamists in India supported Imran Khan’s false propaganda by claiming that anybody who criticizes Khan’s statements will be considered a Nazi.

We must realise that any Indian Liberal criticizing IK for these tweets is a Nazi Enabler. They are more concerned about the image of India than the actual lives of Indian Muslims. https://t.co/xx7yd3dWET — علي (@OpusOfAli) January 5, 2020

Another user questioned PM Modi for not speaking on the Nanakana Sahib attacks and went on to claim that Pakistan PM has Zero tolerance for people who are attacking the minorities.

Anyone thinks Modi will do the same? Zero tolerance for people who are attacking the minorities. We know for a fact that Nawaz Sharif got punished quickly by Pak judiciary. Didn’t he? https://t.co/qyXTuMHA94 — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest_) January 5, 2020

Imran Khan’s desperate attack against India comes at a time when the Islamists in Pakistan have continued their attacks on minorities living in Pakistan.

On Friday, in yet another incident reaffirming the persecution of minorities in Pakistan, the angry mob of Muslims had gathered around the Sikh shrine of Gurudwara Nanakana Sahib and started pelting stones at it. The mob was being led by the family of Mohammad Hassan, the boy who allegedly abducted and converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, who is the daughter of the gurdwara’s granthi.

Read- From referring to PM Modi as ‘President’ to asking world leaders to ‘Google’ RSS, Imran Khan’s UNGA maiden speech was a recipe for disaster

The mob of angry Muslims gheraoed the holy shrine on Friday afternoon, leaving many devotees stranded inside. The protesters threatened to destroy the gurdwara and build a mosque in its place.

Hundreds of Muslims protestors swarmed the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and raised inflammatory slogans against the Sikhs. “We will not let any Sikh live in Nankana Sahib and will its name to Ghulam-e-Mustafa,” one of the irate Muslim protestors exclaimed.

The police along with the Pakistani Rangers and Army had rushed to the spot to quell the protest but so far they had failed in dispersing the violent mob away from the Gurudwara. The situation was brought under control after the local police and Pak Rangers arrested the protesters.

However, the mobs dispersed only after police released Hassan, the man who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of the Gurdwara’s panthi.

Following the attack on Sikhs by the Muslim mob at revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, the Indian government on Friday expressed its concern and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community living in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Indian foreign ministry said New Delhi called on the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims who regularly visit the shrine that marks the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism. It also demanded strong action against the perpetrators of violence and vandalism.

However, the terror state of Pakistan has rejected reports of Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib being was attacked and desecrated by the Muslim mob. In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed them that it was a scuffle between two Muslim groups and not an attack on Sikhs.

The Pakistan government had claimed that the altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. It claimed that the District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.