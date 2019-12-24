Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Home News Reports Days after Shiv Sainiks thrashed a man for over FB post on Maha CM, Rajasthan Police detains a man for 'objectionable' post
News ReportsPolitics

Days after Shiv Sainiks thrashed a man for over FB post on Maha CM, Rajasthan Police detains a man for ‘objectionable’ post

Few days back, Shiv Sena supporters had beaten up a man and forcefully shaved his head as he criticised Uddhav Thackeray for comparing police action against anti-CAA rioters to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Courtesy: indiatoday.in
Engagements90

A man in Rajasthan has been detained for allegedly making derogatory comments on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials said on Tuesday. An FIR was registered against two people, Lilaram Sharma and Bhim Singh Golwar, by a man named Harikishan Saini, who runs a Facebook page.

“We have detained Lilaram Sharma from Alwar on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur,” SHO, Murlipura police station Ramavtar Takhar said. Saini claimed that the two had made defamatory and objectionable comments against the Congress Chief Minister after a post was uploaded on the page on Sunday. He had then proceeded to register a case against them.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

- Ad - - article resumes -

The arrest of the man in Rajasthan comes a couple of days after a mob led by Shiv Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and Prakash Hasbe thrashed a man and tonsured his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar area in Maharashtra for making comments on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. He had criticised Thackeray for comparing the police action against anti-CAA rioters to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Today, instead of condemning the behaviour of the party workers, MLA Aaditya Thackeray went ahead and called the victim a nasty, low-life troll.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: CPI(M) goons attack Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy in Kannur

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) Youth Wing unleashes goons on Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, attack his car.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
IIT-Madras

Pro-CAA students of IIT-Madras angry over anti-national slogans during anti-CAA protest, say the institute is not a leftist hub as portrayed by media

OpIndia Staff -

Zee Media’s video production head Nasir Azmi claims he quit in solidarity with Jamia students. Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -
CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act is constitutional: Here is how the anti-CAA propaganda has no legal basis

Guest Author -

Uttar Pradesh Police schools US-based anti-India propagandist on the reality of ‘peacefully protesting’ citizens

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,133FansLike
208,113FollowersFollow
138,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com