Days after Shiv Sainiks thrashed a man for over FB post on Maha CM, Rajasthan Police detains a man for ‘objectionable’ post

A man in Rajasthan has been detained for allegedly making derogatory comments on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials said on Tuesday. An FIR was registered against two people, Lilaram Sharma and Bhim Singh Golwar, by a man named Harikishan Saini, who runs a Facebook page.

“We have detained Lilaram Sharma from Alwar on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur,” SHO, Murlipura police station Ramavtar Takhar said. Saini claimed that the two had made defamatory and objectionable comments against the Congress Chief Minister after a post was uploaded on the page on Sunday. He had then proceeded to register a case against them.

The arrest of the man in Rajasthan comes a couple of days after a mob led by Shiv Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and Prakash Hasbe thrashed a man and tonsured his head outside his residence in Shanti Nagar area in Maharashtra for making comments on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. He had criticised Thackeray for comparing the police action against anti-CAA rioters to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Today, instead of condemning the behaviour of the party workers, MLA Aaditya Thackeray went ahead and called the victim a nasty, low-life troll.