Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to hail the Indian Army for fighting all odds and saving the life of a pregnant lady Shamima stuck in the snow in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child”.

January 15, 2020

Narendra Modi praised the Indian Army for its valour and professionalism and also for its humanitarian spirit. He lauded the Army acknowledging its readiness to always be available for people in despair.

The PM was responding to a tweet by the Chinar Corps or 15 Corps, an infantry field formation of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley.

Taking to the microblogging site, the Chinar Corps had divulged how 100 Army personnel along with 30 civilians saved the life of a pregnant lady in the valley who needed immediate medical attention. Sharing a video of how the expecting mother was carried on a stretcher by the Army officers through heavy snow, the tweet stated that it took the officers around four hours to reach the hospital. The Army also stated that the mother and the newborn are now doing fine in the hospital.

During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH — Chinar Corps – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020

It is the nature of the Indian armed forces to step in any time when there is a need. The Defence forces have been involved in several daring rescue acts such as the air-lifting of a pregnant woman and winching up of a two-year-old which won them widespread appreciation. They have relentlessly contributed to relief efforts, including shipping material and providing medical assistance to the displaced people during unprecedented floods and during other natural disasters in various parts of the country at any given point of time.

Last year, when floods were wreaking havoc in Kerala the Indian armed forces had been deployed to carry out rescue and assistance operations. Amidst the disastrous situations in the state, news of valiant rescue operations had poured in and the expertise and care with which the armed forces had handled the grave situation had received appreciation in mainstream and social media. Then too, a heavily pregnant woman in the initial stages of labour was airlifted by Navy’s rescue team. Within an hour of being rescued the woman gave birth to a baby boy under the care of Naval doctors.