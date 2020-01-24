Hitting a new low of descending political narrative, NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai recently likened the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to a mosquito. Dalwi was speaking at a function organised by Maulana Azad Vichar Manch in Aurangabad where he made the deplorable comment against the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“Lies and hatred are morals imparted at the RSS Shakhas. Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru created this country with great efforts. PM Modi and Amit Shah are nothing in front of them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito. What are you asking us the proof for? This is not your father’s country. The people who have voted you to power will one day dislodge you from the power. So do not have too much fun,” Dalwi thundered.

At the inauguration of the three-day training workshop on Thursday, organised by Maulana Azad Vichar Manch, Dalwi also made a contentious remark that the demand of Pakistan came forward because Hindu extremists at the time were steadfastly resolute in the demand to carve up a Hindu Rashtra (Nation).

- Ad - - article resumes -

“The demand to have a separate nation for Muslims-Pakistan came forward after the demand for a Hindu Rashtra. I do not support Pakistan. The BJP’s ideology, right from the start, is to establish a Hindu Nation. Only three per cent of the country want a Hindu Nation. They want to transform this country into a Hindu Nation for merely 3 per cent of the population,” Dalwi said.

Read- ‘Shame that men sleeping in the house under blanket and sending women and children to sit on roads’: Yogi Adityanath slams anti-CAA protests

Dalwi further added, “Should the Muslims, Christians be drowned in the sea? After sending us to Pakistan, where would you go? Nehru, Indira Gandhi went back on their decisions for the welfare of the people but PM Modi and Amit Shah said that they won’t move back even an inch. The anti-CAA protests took place across the country but we did not pick up a single stone because we believe in the ideals propounded by Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad. People have shown faith in your government, not in the RSS. Don’t have much fun, the people have the potential of deposing you from the office.”