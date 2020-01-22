Thursday, January 23, 2020
‘Shame that men sleeping in the house under blanket and sending women and children to sit on roads’: Yogi Adityanath slams anti-CAA protests

The UP CM said that the opposition parties are playing politics on taxpayer's money and employing the shameful tactic of using their women and children for protests who don't even know what CAA is

OpIndia Staff
Yogi adityanath
In a fiery speech at a rally in support of CAA in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at opposition saying they are not left with enough courage to destruct public property as they know it can lead to seizure of their property, so they have started to make their women and children join the protests.

He said that the anti-CAA protesters have now started to get children and women sit on the streets. “What a big crime, men are sleeping at the house under the blanket, and the women are made to sit on the streets”, Yogi Adityanath said. How shameful for Congress, SP, and Communists using children for personal benefits, he added.

The UP CM said that the opposition parties are playing politics on taxpayer’s money and employing the shameful tactic of using their women and children for protests who don’t even know what CAA is. ‘If you ask them why they are protesting they’ll respond that their men told them to sit at protests for money’, he said.

The Yogi government had earlier announced that as per law, the rioters who damage public properties will be identified and the damages will be recovered by seizing their property. The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had been violent in various parts of the country. The Muslim mobs have resorted to vandalism and has gone on a rampage against the police officials.

Yogi Adityanath had announced tough measures to combat the anti-citizenship amendment act (CAA) rioters and promised to seize the property of every rioter and use its funds to repair the damaged public property. Condemning the violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of the country, Yogi Adityanath had said people cannot indulge in violence in the “name of protests”.

Backed by a Supreme Court order of 2018, the Uttar Pradesh administration had sealed 50 shops belonging to rioters in Muzaffarnagar who caused damage to public property. The sealed shops are all in the trouble-hit Minakshi Chowk and Kachchi Sadak areas of the town. In a statement UP DGP Singh had said, “rioters have damaged public property worth around Rs 100 crore in seven districts during the protests. UP police have arrested 865 people and filed 135 cases in connection with the protests”.

