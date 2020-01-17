Recently, the mainstream media has been flooded with reports claiming that Congress could field Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi against Delhi CM Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has categorically denied such reports of her joining politics. “I have no interest in politics and have not spoken to anyone in the Congress party. I only want justice for my daughter and the execution of the convicts,” said Nirbhaya’s mother, waiting to see her daughter’s murderers hang after 7 years.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, on reports that Congress could field her against Delhi CM Kejriwal on New Delhi seat: I have no interest in politics. I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I only want justice for my daughter and execution of the convicts. pic.twitter.com/SPcMxiLUw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

This news of Asha Devi joining the Congress party gained traction after Congress’ election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad, took to Twitter to ‘welcome her’: “Asha Deviji apka swaagat hain” (Welcome Asha Devi), read Kirti Azad’s Tweet, which led people to believe that he was inviting her to join the party.

Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra too welcomed her to the party but said that talks of granting her a ticket has not been discussed yet.

It is surprising though, how a senior Congress member like Kirti Azad instead of verifying from his party sources merely fell for a report by News18 network that speculated Asha Devi being offered Congress ticket against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He not only shared it through his Twitter handle but also added a caption welcoming her into the party.

Earlier on Friday, soon after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected one of the convicts Mukesh Singh’s mercy plea, Asha Devi broke down blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government for delay in the hanging of the convicts. She said: “Those who protested against the horrific gangrape in 2012 are now playing politics over it”, blaming AAP for ignoring their plea.

Slamming Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, she said, “Manish Sisodia Ji is saying they will hang the convicts if they get Delhi Police for two days. It feels like they are only making statements to get their demand for having the Delhi Police force.”

“Stop using us and my daughter for your political gains. I am stuck between the two parties in this struggle for justice, I feel used,” she said.

Asha Devi then went on to appeal to PM Modi and said, “You came to power in 2014 saying ‘bohot hua naari pe atyachar, abki baar Modi sarkaar’, so please hang these rapists on January 22. I appeal to you with folded hands.”