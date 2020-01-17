Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home Politics Not interested: Nirbhaya's mother snubs Congress after party's election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets 'welcome' message
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

"I have no interest in politics and have not spoken to anyone in the Congress party. I only want justice for my daughter and the execution of the convicts," said Nirbhaya's mother after reports surfaced that she might contest elections against Arvind Kejriwal.

OpIndia Staff
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has refused to contest polls
Engagements398

Recently, the mainstream media has been flooded with reports claiming that Congress could field Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi against Delhi CM Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has categorically denied such reports of her joining politics. “I have no interest in politics and have not spoken to anyone in the Congress party. I only want justice for my daughter and the execution of the convicts,” said Nirbhaya’s mother, waiting to see her daughter’s murderers hang after 7 years.

This news of Asha Devi joining the Congress party gained traction after Congress’ election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad, took to Twitter to ‘welcome her’: “Asha Deviji apka swaagat hain” (Welcome Asha Devi), read Kirti Azad’s Tweet, which led people to believe that he was inviting her to join the party.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Kirti Azad’s Tweet welcoming Asha Devi into the party

Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra too welcomed her to the party but said that talks of granting her a ticket has not been discussed yet.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra also welcomed Asha Devi into the party

It is surprising though, how a senior Congress member like Kirti Azad instead of verifying from his party sources merely fell for a report by News18 network that speculated Asha Devi being offered Congress ticket against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He not only shared it through his Twitter handle but also added a caption welcoming her into the party.

Earlier on Friday, soon after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected one of the convicts Mukesh Singh’s mercy plea, Asha Devi broke down blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government for delay in the hanging of the convicts. She said: “Those who protested against the horrific gangrape in 2012 are now playing politics over it”, blaming AAP for ignoring their plea.

Slamming Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, she said, “Manish Sisodia Ji is saying they will hang the convicts if they get Delhi Police for two days. It feels like they are only making statements to get their demand for having the Delhi Police force.”

“Stop using us and my daughter for your political gains. I am stuck between the two parties in this struggle for justice, I feel used,” she said.

Asha Devi then went on to appeal to PM Modi and said, “You came to power in 2014 saying ‘bohot hua naari pe atyachar, abki baar Modi sarkaar’, so please hang these rapists on January 22. I appeal to you with folded hands.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Nirbhaya case, Nirbhaya case story, Nirbhaya convicts

Big Story

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blamed the Delhi government and jail authorities for the delay in the hanging of the convicts.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video: Maulvi threatens Amit Shah, says ‘even those Muslims who have not had Khatna yet are not afraid of Modi govt’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,630FansLike
221,263FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com