Saturday, January 25, 2020
Home News Reports Padma Awards announced: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Padma Awards announced: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people.

OpIndia Staff
Engagements65

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, the government of India has released the list of Padma Awardees who will be conferred with amongst the highest civilian awards later this year by the President of India.

As per the list released by the government, the President, this year, has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (one award is given to two persons). The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

Out of 141 awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Padma Vibhushan(7) 

Sl NoNameFieldState/Country
1.Shri George Fernandes (Posthumous)Public AffairsBihar
2.Shri Arun Jaitley (Posthumous)Public AffairsDelhi
3.Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSKPublic AffairsMauritius
4.Smt. M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur
5.Shri Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh
6.Smt. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous)Public AffairsDelhi
7.Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara      Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)Others-SpiritualismKarnataka

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes have been bestowed with Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional contribution in the field of Political Affairs. Renowned boxer Mary Kom has also been included in the list of Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Padma Bhushan (16)

Sl NoNameFieldState/Country
8.Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)Others-SpiritualismKerala
9.Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous)Public AffairsBangladesh
10.Shri Muzaffar Hussain BaigPublic AffairsJammu and Kashmir
11.Shri Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal
12.Shri Manoj DasLiterature and EducationPuducherry
13.Shri Balkrishna DoshiOthers-ArchitectureGujarat
14.Ms. Krishnammal JagannathanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
15.Shri S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland
16.Shri Anil Prakash JoshiSocial WorkUttarakhand
17.Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh
18.Shri Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
19.Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous)Public AffairsKerala
20.Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)Public AffairsGoa
21.Prof. Jagdish ShethLiterature and EducationUSA
22.Ms. P. V. SindhuSportsTelangana
23.Shri Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu

Mumtaz Ali, Syed Muazzem Ali, Muzzaffar Husain Baig, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, ace badminton champion P.V Sindhu are amongst those who are finalised for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Read- Democratisation of Padma Awards : Modi is giving the country back to its common people

Padma Shri (118)

Sl NoNameFieldState/Country
24.Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand
25.Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand
26.Shri Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi
27.Shri Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab
28.Kazi Masum AkhtarLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
29.Ms. Gloria ArieiraLiterature and EducationBrazil
30.Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra
31.Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh
32.Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal
33.Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh
34.Dr. Damayanti BeshraLiterature and EducationOdisha
35.Shri Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial WorkMaharashtra
36.Shri Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial WorkRajasthan
37.Shri Sanjeev BikhchandaniTrade and IndustryUttar Pradesh
38.Shri Gafurbhai M. BilakhiaTrade and IndustryGujarat
39.Shri Bob BlackmanPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom
40.Ms. Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam
41.Shri Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh
42.Ms. Usha ChaumarSocial WorkRajasthan
43.Shri Lil Bahadur ChettriLiterature and EducationAssam
44.Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)*ArtTamil Nadu
45.Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka
46.Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh
47.Shri Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha
48.Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous)Literature and EducationSri Lanka
49.Shri H. M. DesaiLiterature and EducationGujarat
50.Shri Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu
51.Ms. Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur
52.Ms. Lia DiskinSocial WorkBrazil
53.Shri M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka
54.Dr. Bangalore GangadharMedicineKarnataka
55.Dr. Raman GangakhedkarScience and EngineeringMaharashtra
56.Shri Barry GardinerPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom
57.Shri Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh
58.Shri Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka
59.Shri Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh
60.Shri Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha
61.Ms. Tulasi GowdaSocial WorkKarnataka
62.Shri Sujoy K. GuhaScience and EngineeringBihar
63.Shri Harekala HajabbaSocial WorkKarnataka
64.Shri Enamul HaqueOthers-ArchaeologyBangladesh
65.Shri Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand
66.Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous)Social WorkMadhya Pradesh
67.Shri Bimal Kumar JainSocial WorkBihar
68.Ms. Meenakshi JainLiterature and EducationDelhi
69.Shri Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh
70.Ms. Shanti JainArtBihar
71.Shri Sudhir JainScience and EngineeringGujarat
72.Shri Benichandra JamatiaLiterature and EducationTripura
73.Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S. (Duo)*Literature and Education-JournalismKarnataka
74.Shri Karan JoharArtMaharashtra
75.Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh
76.Ms. Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra
77.Shri C. KamlovaLiterature and EducationMizoram
78.Dr. Ravi Kannan R.MedicineAssam
79.Ms. Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra
80.Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat
81.Shri Narayan J. Joshi KarayalLiterature and EducationGujarat
82.Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh
83.Shri Naveen KhannaScience and EngineeringDelhi
84.Shri S. P. KothariLiterature and EducationUSA
85.Shri V. K. Munusamy KrishnapaktharArtPuducherry
86.Shri M. K. KunjolSocial WorkKerala
87.Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous)ArtOdisha
88.Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArtRajasthan
89.Shri Kattungal Subramaniam ManilalScience and EngineeringKerala
90.Shri Munna MasterArtRajasthan
91.Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra MishraLiterature and EducationHimachal Pradesh
92.Ms. Binapani MohantyLiterature and EducationOdisha
93.Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal
94.Dr. Prithwindra MukherjeeLiterature and EducationFrance
95.Shri Sathyanarayan MundayoorSocial WorkArunachal Pradesh
96.Shri Manilal NagArtWest Bengal
97.Shri N. Chandrasekharan NairLiterature and EducationKerala
98.Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous)Social WorkAfghanistan
99.Shri Shiv Datt NirmohiLiterature and EducationJammu and Kashmir
100.Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga PachuauLiterature and Education-JournalismMizoram
101.Ms. Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala
102.Dr. Prasanta Kumar PattanaikLiterature and EducationUSA
103.Shri Jogendra Nath PhukanLiterature and EducationAssam
104.Ms. Rahibai Soma PopereOthers-AgricultureMaharashtra
105.Shri Yogesh PraveenLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
106.Shri Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh
107.Shri Tarundeep RaiSportsSikkim
108.Shri S. RamakrishnanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
109.Ms. Rani RampalSportsHaryana
110.Ms. Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra
111.Shri Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh
112.Shri Shahbuddin RathodLiterature and EducationGujarat
113.Shri Kalyan Singh RawatSocial WorkUttarakhand
114.Shri Chintala Venkat ReddyOthers-AgricultureTelangana
115.Smt. (Dr.) Shanti RoyMedicineBihar
116.Shri Radhammohan & Ms. Sabarmatee (Duo)Others-AgricultureOdisha
117.Shri Batakrushna SahooOthers-Animal HusbandryOdisha
118.Ms. Trinity SaiooOthers-AgricultureMeghalaya
119.Shri Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra
120.Shri Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka
121.Dr. Kushal Konwar SarmaMedicineAssam
122.Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias SayedbhaiSocial WorkMaharashtra
123.Shri Mohammed SharifSocial WorkUttar Pradesh
124.Shri Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar
125.Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicineGujarat
126.Shri Ramjee SinghSocial WorkBihar
127.Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous)Science and EngineeringBihar
128.Shri Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh
129.Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra
130.Shri Vijayasarathi SribhashyamLiterature and EducationTelangana
131.Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)ArtTamil Nadu
132.Shri Javed Ahmad TakSocial WorkJammu and Kashmir
133.Shri Pradeep ThalappilScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu
134.Shri Yeshe Dorjee ThongchiLiterature and EducationArunachal Pradesh
135.Shri Robert ThurmanLiterature and EducationUSA
136.Shri Agus Indra UdayanaSocial WorkIndonesia
137.Shri Harish Chandra VermaScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh
138.Shri Sundaram VermaSocial WorkRajasthan
139.Dr. Romesh Tekchand WadhwaniTrade and IndustryUSA
140.Shri Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra
141.Shri Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada

In line with the previous years Padma Awards after the Narendra Modi government came to power, not so well-known commoners have also been included alongside prominent personalities in the list of Padma awards. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Javed Ahmad Tak, Satyanayana Mundayoor, S Ramakrishna and Yogi Aeron are some of the commoners who have awarded for their extraordinary work in the field of social work.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, affectionately called as ‘Langar Baba’, is being awarded for “selflessly organising langars for 500 plus poor patients daily for over two decades”. He also helps patients with financial aid and provides blankets and clothes to them.

Another commoner, Javed Ahmad Tak, who hails from Anantnag in Kashmir and is wheel-chair ridden, has been selflessly helping specially-abled children for two decades for their integration and assimilation in mainstream life.

Bollywood celebrities-Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut have also been included in the list of Padma Shri award recipients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. “The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity,” he tweeted.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Team being sent to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist

OpIndia Staff -
We are sending a team to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist
The SSP of Aligarh Police has confirmed that a case has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,780FansLike
224,534FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com