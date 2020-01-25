Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, the government of India has released the list of Padma Awardees who will be conferred with amongst the highest civilian awards later this year by the President of India.

As per the list released by the government, the President, this year, has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (one award is given to two persons). The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.

Out of 141 awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan(7)

Sl No Name Field State/Country 1. Shri George Fernandes (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bihar 2. Shri Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 3. Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK Public Affairs Mauritius 4. Smt. M. C. Mary Kom Sports Manipur 5. Shri Chhannulal Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh 6. Smt. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi 7. Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Karnataka

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes have been bestowed with Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional contribution in the field of Political Affairs. Renowned boxer Mary Kom has also been included in the list of Padma Vibhushan awardees.

Padma Bhushan (16)

Sl No Name Field State/Country 8. Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M) Others-Spiritualism Kerala 9. Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) Public Affairs Bangladesh 10. Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir 11. Shri Ajoy Chakravorty Art West Bengal 12. Shri Manoj Das Literature and Education Puducherry 13. Shri Balkrishna Doshi Others-Architecture Gujarat 14. Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan Social Work Tamil Nadu 15. Shri S. C. Jamir Public Affairs Nagaland 16. Shri Anil Prakash Joshi Social Work Uttarakhand 17. Dr. Tsering Landol Medicine Ladakh 18. Shri Anand Mahindra Trade and Industry Maharashtra 19. Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala 20. Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous) Public Affairs Goa 21. Prof. Jagdish Sheth Literature and Education USA 22. Ms. P. V. Sindhu Sports Telangana 23. Shri Venu Srinivasan Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Mumtaz Ali, Syed Muazzem Ali, Muzzaffar Husain Baig, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, ace badminton champion P.V Sindhu are amongst those who are finalised for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Padma Shri (118)

Sl No Name Field State/Country 24. Guru Shashadhar Acharya Art Jharkhand 25. Dr. Yogi Aeron Medicine Uttarakhand 26. Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal Trade and Industry Delhi 27. Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab 28. Kazi Masum Akhtar Literature and Education West Bengal 29. Ms. Gloria Arieira Literature and Education Brazil 30. Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan Sports Maharashtra 31. Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay Medicine Uttar Pradesh 32. Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Medicine West Bengal 33. Dr. Digambar Behera Medicine Chandigarh 34. Dr. Damayanti Beshra Literature and Education Odisha 35. Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji Social Work Maharashtra 36. Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu Social Work Rajasthan 37. Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani Trade and Industry Uttar Pradesh 38. Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia Trade and Industry Gujarat 39. Shri Bob Blackman Public Affairs United Kingdom 40. Ms. Indira P. P. Bora Art Assam 41. Shri Madan Singh Chauhan Art Chhattisgarh 42. Ms. Usha Chaumar Social Work Rajasthan 43. Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri Literature and Education Assam 44. Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)* Art Tamil Nadu 45. Dr. Vajira Chitrasena Art Sri Lanka 46. Dr. Purushottam Dadheech Art Madhya Pradesh 47. Shri Utsav Charan Das Art Odisha 48. Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous) Literature and Education Sri Lanka 49. Shri H. M. Desai Literature and Education Gujarat 50. Shri Manohar Devadoss Art Tamil Nadu 51. Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi Sports Manipur 52. Ms. Lia Diskin Social Work Brazil 53. Shri M. P. Ganesh Sports Karnataka 54. Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar Medicine Karnataka 55. Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar Science and Engineering Maharashtra 56. Shri Barry Gardiner Public Affairs United Kingdom 57. Shri Chewang Motup Goba Trade and Industry Ladakh 58. Shri Bharat Goenka Trade and Industry Karnataka 59. Shri Yadla Gopalarao Art Andhra Pradesh 60. Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia Art Odisha 61. Ms. Tulasi Gowda Social Work Karnataka 62. Shri Sujoy K. Guha Science and Engineering Bihar 63. Shri Harekala Hajabba Social Work Karnataka 64. Shri Enamul Haque Others-Archaeology Bangladesh 65. Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh Art Jharkhand 66. Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous) Social Work Madhya Pradesh 67. Shri Bimal Kumar Jain Social Work Bihar 68. Ms. Meenakshi Jain Literature and Education Delhi 69. Shri Nemnath Jain Trade and Industry Madhya Pradesh 70. Ms. Shanti Jain Art Bihar 71. Shri Sudhir Jain Science and Engineering Gujarat 72. Shri Benichandra Jamatia Literature and Education Tripura 73. Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S. (Duo)* Literature and Education-Journalism Karnataka 74. Shri Karan Johar Art Maharashtra 75. Dr. Leela Joshi Medicine Madhya Pradesh 76. Ms. Sarita Joshi Art Maharashtra 77. Shri C. Kamlova Literature and Education Mizoram 78. Dr. Ravi Kannan R. Medicine Assam 79. Ms. Ekta Kapoor Art Maharashtra 80. Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia Art Gujarat 81. Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal Literature and Education Gujarat 82. Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna Medicine Uttar Pradesh 83. Shri Naveen Khanna Science and Engineering Delhi 84. Shri S. P. Kothari Literature and Education USA 85. Shri V. K. Munusamy Krishnapakthar Art Puducherry 86. Shri M. K. Kunjol Social Work Kerala 87. Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous) Art Odisha 88. Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar Art Rajasthan 89. Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal Science and Engineering Kerala 90. Shri Munna Master Art Rajasthan 91. Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh 92. Ms. Binapani Mohanty Literature and Education Odisha 93. Dr. Arunoday Mondal Medicine West Bengal 94. Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee Literature and Education France 95. Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 96. Shri Manilal Nag Art West Bengal 97. Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair Literature and Education Kerala 98. Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous) Social Work Afghanistan 99. Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir 100. Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau Literature and Education-Journalism Mizoram 101. Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Art Kerala 102. Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik Literature and Education USA 103. Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan Literature and Education Assam 104. Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere Others-Agriculture Maharashtra 105. Shri Yogesh Praveen Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh 106. Shri Jitu Rai Sports Uttar Pradesh 107. Shri Tarundeep Rai Sports Sikkim 108. Shri S. Ramakrishnan Social Work Tamil Nadu 109. Ms. Rani Rampal Sports Haryana 110. Ms. Kangana Ranaut Art Maharashtra 111. Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao Art Andhra Pradesh 112. Shri Shahbuddin Rathod Literature and Education Gujarat 113. Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat Social Work Uttarakhand 114. Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy Others-Agriculture Telangana 115. Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy Medicine Bihar 116. Shri Radhammohan & Ms. Sabarmatee (Duo) Others-Agriculture Odisha 117. Shri Batakrushna Sahoo Others-Animal Husbandry Odisha 118. Ms. Trinity Saioo Others-Agriculture Meghalaya 119. Shri Adnan Sami Art Maharashtra 120. Shri Vijay Sankeshwar Trade and Industry Karnataka 121. Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma Medicine Assam 122. Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai Social Work Maharashtra 123. Shri Mohammed Sharif Social Work Uttar Pradesh 124. Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma Art Bihar 125. Dr. Gurdip Singh Medicine Gujarat 126. Shri Ramjee Singh Social Work Bihar 127. Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Bihar 128. Shri Daya Prakash Sinha Art Uttar Pradesh 129. Dr. Sandra Desa Souza Medicine Maharashtra 130. Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam Literature and Education Telangana 131. Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu 132. Shri Javed Ahmad Tak Social Work Jammu and Kashmir 133. Shri Pradeep Thalappil Science and Engineering Tamil Nadu 134. Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi Literature and Education Arunachal Pradesh 135. Shri Robert Thurman Literature and Education USA 136. Shri Agus Indra Udayana Social Work Indonesia 137. Shri Harish Chandra Verma Science and Engineering Uttar Pradesh 138. Shri Sundaram Verma Social Work Rajasthan 139. Dr. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani Trade and Industry USA 140. Shri Suresh Wadkar Art Maharashtra 141. Shri Prem Watsa Trade and Industry Canada

In line with the previous years Padma Awards after the Narendra Modi government came to power, not so well-known commoners have also been included alongside prominent personalities in the list of Padma awards. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Javed Ahmad Tak, Satyanayana Mundayoor, S Ramakrishna and Yogi Aeron are some of the commoners who have awarded for their extraordinary work in the field of social work.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja, affectionately called as ‘Langar Baba’, is being awarded for “selflessly organising langars for 500 plus poor patients daily for over two decades”. He also helps patients with financial aid and provides blankets and clothes to them.

Another commoner, Javed Ahmad Tak, who hails from Anantnag in Kashmir and is wheel-chair ridden, has been selflessly helping specially-abled children for two decades for their integration and assimilation in mainstream life.

Bollywood celebrities-Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut have also been included in the list of Padma Shri award recipients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. “The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity. https://t.co/POdpBsPtq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.