Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, the government of India has released the list of Padma Awardees who will be conferred with amongst the highest civilian awards later this year by the President of India.
As per the list released by the government, the President, this year, has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (one award is given to two persons). The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.
Out of 141 awardees, 34 are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan(7)
|Sl No
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|1.
|Shri George Fernandes (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bihar
|2.
|Shri Arun Jaitley (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|3.
|Sir Anerood Jugnauth GCSK
|Public Affairs
|Mauritius
|4.
|Smt. M. C. Mary Kom
|Sports
|Manipur
|5.
|Shri Chhannulal Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|6.
|Smt. Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|7.
|Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Karnataka
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes have been bestowed with Padma Vibhushan posthumously for their exceptional contribution in the field of Political Affairs. Renowned boxer Mary Kom has also been included in the list of Padma Vibhushan awardees.
Padma Bhushan (16)
|Sl No
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|8.
|Shri M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Kerala
|9.
|Shri Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bangladesh
|10.
|Shri Muzaffar Hussain Baig
|Public Affairs
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11.
|Shri Ajoy Chakravorty
|Art
|West Bengal
|12.
|Shri Manoj Das
|Literature and Education
|Puducherry
|13.
|Shri Balkrishna Doshi
|Others-Architecture
|Gujarat
|14.
|Ms. Krishnammal Jagannathan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|15.
|Shri S. C. Jamir
|Public Affairs
|Nagaland
|16.
|Shri Anil Prakash Joshi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|17.
|Dr. Tsering Landol
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|18.
|Shri Anand Mahindra
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|19.
|Shri Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|20.
|Shri Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Goa
|21.
|Prof. Jagdish Sheth
|Literature and Education
|USA
|22.
|Ms. P. V. Sindhu
|Sports
|Telangana
|23.
|Shri Venu Srinivasan
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
Mumtaz Ali, Syed Muazzem Ali, Muzzaffar Husain Baig, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, ace badminton champion P.V Sindhu are amongst those who are finalised for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.
Padma Shri (118)
|Sl No
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|24.
|Guru Shashadhar Acharya
|Art
|Jharkhand
|25.
|Dr. Yogi Aeron
|Medicine
|Uttarakhand
|26.
|Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal
|Trade and Industry
|Delhi
|27.
|Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja
|Social Work
|Punjab
|28.
|Kazi Masum Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|29.
|Ms. Gloria Arieira
|Literature and Education
|Brazil
|30.
|Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|31.
|Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|32.
|Dr. Sushovan Banerjee
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|33.
|Dr. Digambar Behera
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
|34.
|Dr. Damayanti Beshra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|35.
|Shri Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36.
|Shri Himmata Ram Bhambhu
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|37.
|Shri Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|Trade and Industry
|Uttar Pradesh
|38.
|Shri Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia
|Trade and Industry
|Gujarat
|39.
|Shri Bob Blackman
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
|40.
|Ms. Indira P. P. Bora
|Art
|Assam
|41.
|Shri Madan Singh Chauhan
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|42.
|Ms. Usha Chaumar
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|43.
|Shri Lil Bahadur Chettri
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|44.
|Ms. Lalitha & Ms. Saroja Chidambaram (Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|45.
|Dr. Vajira Chitrasena
|Art
|Sri Lanka
|46.
|Dr. Purushottam Dadheech
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|47.
|Shri Utsav Charan Das
|Art
|Odisha
|48.
|Prof. Indra Dassanayake (Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Sri Lanka
|49.
|Shri H. M. Desai
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|50.
|Shri Manohar Devadoss
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|51.
|Ms. Oinam Bembem Devi
|Sports
|Manipur
|52.
|Ms. Lia Diskin
|Social Work
|Brazil
|53.
|Shri M. P. Ganesh
|Sports
|Karnataka
|54.
|Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|55.
|Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|56.
|Shri Barry Gardiner
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
|57.
|Shri Chewang Motup Goba
|Trade and Industry
|Ladakh
|58.
|Shri Bharat Goenka
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|59.
|Shri Yadla Gopalarao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|60.
|Shri Mitrabhanu Gountia
|Art
|Odisha
|61.
|Ms. Tulasi Gowda
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|62.
|Shri Sujoy K. Guha
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|63.
|Shri Harekala Hajabba
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|64.
|Shri Enamul Haque
|Others-Archaeology
|Bangladesh
|65.
|Shri Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh
|Art
|Jharkhand
|66.
|Shri Abdul Jabbar (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|67.
|Shri Bimal Kumar Jain
|Social Work
|Bihar
|68.
|Ms. Meenakshi Jain
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|69.
|Shri Nemnath Jain
|Trade and Industry
|Madhya Pradesh
|70.
|Ms. Shanti Jain
|Art
|Bihar
|71.
|Shri Sudhir Jain
|Science and Engineering
|Gujarat
|72.
|Shri Benichandra Jamatia
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|73.
|Shri K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S. (Duo)*
|Literature and Education-Journalism
|Karnataka
|74.
|Shri Karan Johar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|75.
|Dr. Leela Joshi
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|76.
|Ms. Sarita Joshi
|Art
|Maharashtra
|77.
|Shri C. Kamlova
|Literature and Education
|Mizoram
|78.
|Dr. Ravi Kannan R.
|Medicine
|Assam
|79.
|Ms. Ekta Kapoor
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80.
|Shri Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia
|Art
|Gujarat
|81.
|Shri Narayan J. Joshi Karayal
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|82.
|Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|83.
|Shri Naveen Khanna
|Science and Engineering
|Delhi
|84.
|Shri S. P. Kothari
|Literature and Education
|USA
|85.
|Shri V. K. Munusamy Krishnapakthar
|Art
|Puducherry
|86.
|Shri M. K. Kunjol
|Social Work
|Kerala
|87.
|Shri Manmohan Mahapatra (Posthumous)
|Art
|Odisha
|88.
|Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar
|Art
|Rajasthan
|89.
|Shri Kattungal Subramaniam Manilal
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|90.
|Shri Munna Master
|Art
|Rajasthan
|91.
|Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
|92.
|Ms. Binapani Mohanty
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|93.
|Dr. Arunoday Mondal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|94.
|Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee
|Literature and Education
|France
|95.
|Shri Sathyanarayan Mundayoor
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|96.
|Shri Manilal Nag
|Art
|West Bengal
|97.
|Shri N. Chandrasekharan Nair
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|98.
|Dr. Tetsu Nakamura (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Afghanistan
|99.
|Shri Shiv Datt Nirmohi
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|100.
|Shri Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau
|Literature and Education-Journalism
|Mizoram
|101.
|Ms. Moozhikkal Pankajakshi
|Art
|Kerala
|102.
|Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik
|Literature and Education
|USA
|103.
|Shri Jogendra Nath Phukan
|Literature and Education
|Assam
|104.
|Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere
|Others-Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|105.
|Shri Yogesh Praveen
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|106.
|Shri Jitu Rai
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|107.
|Shri Tarundeep Rai
|Sports
|Sikkim
|108.
|Shri S. Ramakrishnan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|109.
|Ms. Rani Rampal
|Sports
|Haryana
|110.
|Ms. Kangana Ranaut
|Art
|Maharashtra
|111.
|Shri Dalavai Chalapathi Rao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|112.
|Shri Shahbuddin Rathod
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|113.
|Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|114.
|Shri Chintala Venkat Reddy
|Others-Agriculture
|Telangana
|115.
|Smt. (Dr.) Shanti Roy
|Medicine
|Bihar
|116.
|Shri Radhammohan & Ms. Sabarmatee (Duo)
|Others-Agriculture
|Odisha
|117.
|Shri Batakrushna Sahoo
|Others-Animal Husbandry
|Odisha
|118.
|Ms. Trinity Saioo
|Others-Agriculture
|Meghalaya
|119.
|Shri Adnan Sami
|Art
|Maharashtra
|120.
|Shri Vijay Sankeshwar
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|121.
|Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma
|Medicine
|Assam
|122.
|Shri Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri alias Sayedbhai
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|123.
|Shri Mohammed Sharif
|Social Work
|Uttar Pradesh
|124.
|Shri Shyam Sunder Sharma
|Art
|Bihar
|125.
|Dr. Gurdip Singh
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|126.
|Shri Ramjee Singh
|Social Work
|Bihar
|127.
|Shri Vashishtha Narayan Singh (Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|128.
|Shri Daya Prakash Sinha
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|129.
|Dr. Sandra Desa Souza
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|130.
|Shri Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam
|Literature and Education
|Telangana
|131.
|Smt. Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Shri Sheik Mahaboob Subani (Duo)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|132.
|Shri Javed Ahmad Tak
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|133.
|Shri Pradeep Thalappil
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|134.
|Shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi
|Literature and Education
|Arunachal Pradesh
|135.
|Shri Robert Thurman
|Literature and Education
|USA
|136.
|Shri Agus Indra Udayana
|Social Work
|Indonesia
|137.
|Shri Harish Chandra Verma
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|138.
|Shri Sundaram Verma
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|139.
|Dr. Romesh Tekchand Wadhwani
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|140.
|Shri Suresh Wadkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|141.
|Shri Prem Watsa
|Trade and Industry
|Canada
In line with the previous years Padma Awards after the Narendra Modi government came to power, not so well-known commoners have also been included alongside prominent personalities in the list of Padma awards. Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Javed Ahmad Tak, Satyanayana Mundayoor, S Ramakrishna and Yogi Aeron are some of the commoners who have awarded for their extraordinary work in the field of social work.
Jagdish Lal Ahuja, affectionately called as ‘Langar Baba’, is being awarded for “selflessly organising langars for 500 plus poor patients daily for over two decades”. He also helps patients with financial aid and provides blankets and clothes to them.
Another commoner, Javed Ahmad Tak, who hails from Anantnag in Kashmir and is wheel-chair ridden, has been selflessly helping specially-abled children for two decades for their integration and assimilation in mainstream life.
Bollywood celebrities-Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut have also been included in the list of Padma Shri award recipients.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Padma awardees, saying they include extraordinary people. “The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity,” he tweeted.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.