Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Rajasthan: Unable to cope wife’s popularity over social media, man strangulates her and then smashes her face with stone

The couple had a three-month-old baby girl.

OpIndia Staff
Jealous of her increasing popularity on social media, one Ayaz Ahmed Kills his wife
Unable to cope with his wife’s popularity on social media, a man named Ayaz Ahmed brutally killed his wife, Reshma (22) in Amer area near Jaipur-Delhi highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday (January 20) by strangulating her and then crushing her face by throwing a heavy stone on her.

Based on the information given by Reshma’s mother, the police found the defaced body of the woman around 8.30 am on Monday at Medauji Ki Chhatri, some 100 metres away from the Jaipur-Delhi highway. She was unrecognisable as the culprit had bludgeoned her with a stone, said ACP Ashok Gupta.

A two-wheeler parked close to the body helped the cops to resolve the case and nab the husband within a few hours after the incident. Police registered a case against him under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC for murder and tampering evidence.

The woman hooked to social media had over 6,000 followers on her Facebook account. She regularly shared her pictures and videos on social media. Envious of her popularity, Ahmed had started suspecting his wife of infidelity and the two began fighting over it.

He often fought with her for spending more time on social media. Unable to bear his torture, she left her husband a few days ago and started staying with her parents. They have three months baby girl.

According to reports, Ahmed went to his in-law’s house in an inebriated state on Sunday evening and requested his wife to return home along with him. Reshma agreed. Ahmed then took her out on a Scooty to Amer city, where he strangulated her and then crushed her face by throwing a heavy stone on her.

The Police investigating the case said that the name on which the two-wheeler was registered helped them nab the accused. “We got the name and address of the person from the RTO. The vehicle was registered in the name of Reshma Manglani. When we reached the address, Rekha Manglani, the victim’s mother gave the police crucial information.

“She told us that Reshma had married Ayaz and they were living separately for the past two months,” Gupta said, claiming that he had found enough evidence on her social networking account, which helped them to solve the case.

