Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home Politics ‘Historian’ Ramchandra Guha rebels against the dynasty, questions why Kerala voted fifth generation dynast Rahul Gandhi to parliament
News ReportsPolitics

‘Historian’ Ramchandra Guha rebels against the dynasty, questions why Kerala voted fifth generation dynast Rahul Gandhi to parliament

Guha, a Congress-friendly 'historian', said that the reduction of the Congress from a "great party" during the freedom movement to a "pathetic family firm" now is one of the reasons for the ascendency of "Hindutva and jingoism" in India. 

OpIndia Staff
Ramchandra Guha
Engagements852

Ramchandra Guha, a Congress loyalist and also a popular fiction writer masquerading as a historian, seems to have got upset with the first family of the Congress party as he has now launched a rebellion against the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

On Friday, Ramchandra Guha, known for his ‘Gandhi-fiction’ surprised many Congress loyalists as he attacked Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, particularly Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at Kozhikode in Kerala, Guha said that a “fifth-generation dynast” Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a “hard-working and self-made” Narendra Modi and expressed disappointment that Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing the Congress leader to Parliament.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Guha, who is known for his love for the Congress party, reportedly said that the reduction of the Congress from a “great party” during the freedom movement to a “pathetic family firm” now is one of the reasons for the ascendency of ‘Hindutva and jingoism’ in India.

“I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malayalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi,” said Guha on the second day of the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) during his talk, “Patriotism Vs Jingoism”. Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great grandfather have all been former Prime Ministers of India.

Addressing the crowd, Guha added, “Kerala, you have done many wonderful things for India, but one of the disastrous things you did was to elect Rahul Gandhi to the Parliament.” Rahul Gandhi, who in 2019 general elections lost from his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, had won from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Praising Narendra Modi, Guha said “Narendra Modi’s great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe.” To make sure people understand he is not being sarcastic, he even said, “Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness.”

“But, even if Rahul Gandhi was much more intelligent, more hard-working, never took a holiday in Europe, as a fifth-generation dynast, he still will be at a disadvantage against a self-made person”, he added.

Read: Ram Guha tries to give clean chit to Nehru on Kashmir plebiscite issue, ties himself in knots

Launching an attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Guha said that she reminded him of the “late Mughal dynasty” and how aloof they were of the state of their kingdom.

“India is becoming more democratic and less feudal, and the Gandhis just don’t realise this. You (Sonia) are in Delhi, your kingdom is shrinking more and more, but still, your chamchas (sycophants) are telling you that you are still the Badshah,” he said.

Guha also claimed that his teacher was noted sociologist Andre Beteille and described that the story of Nehru-Gandhi family as a classic “reversal of the famous Biblical injunction” where the sins of the father will be visited upon seven successive generations.

Attacking the left-wing forces, Guha said that the hypocrisy of the Indian Left was the fact that they loved other nations more than India. The rise of aggressive nationalism worldwide and “the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in neighbouring countries are some other reasons behind the evident leap of Hindutva in India in recent times, claimed Guha.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ram guha rahul gandhi, ram guha kerala lit fest, ramchandra guha kerala lit fest, kerala lit fest, kerala lit fest schedule

Big Story

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -
US state department report puts Indian Maoists as world's sixth largest terror group

Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the sixth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world: US report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,776FansLike
221,408FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com