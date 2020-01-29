Ace Indian professional badminton player and Padma Bhushan recipient, Saina Nehwal, joins BJP today at the BJP Headquarter, New Delhi in the presence of Party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh. This big development comes amid the party’s announcement on Tuesday of an important personality joining them.

Watch LIVE: Eminent personality @NSaina joins BJP at BJP HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/2dLRwIoUR1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 29, 2020

The former Olympic medalist’s elder sister Chandranshu also joined BJP.

Born in Haryana, the 29-year-old is one India’s most successful athletes, with both Olympics and Commonwealth Games medals under her belt.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In 2015, Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman shuttler to achieve the World No. 1 ranking, becoming the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to bag this honour. Moreover, she won the Bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. The Badminton player has won over 24 international titles that include 11 Superseries titles. She is currently ranked ninth.

Read: Don’t know why Prakash Padukone encouraged Saina Nehwal to leave my academy: Pullela Gopichand in new book

Nehwal has been very vocal about her support to PM Narendra Modi which has often irked the so-called ‘secular-liberals’. Last year in December, she tweeted in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NRC speech, the usual trolls masquerading as ‘liberals’ descended upon her timeline to call her a BJP IT cell member. Prior to this, she had also extended support to Modi’s Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign which had also invited criticism on Twitter.

Nehwal has also publicly endorsed support to the Citizenship Amendment Act. Last year, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and cricketer Gautam Gambhir, too, joined the BJP.