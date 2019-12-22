Sunday, December 22, 2019
If you are a celebrity in India, it is like a crime to not toe the line of the 'secular-liberal' mafia.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (image: DNA)
Badminton player and Olympic athlete Saina Nehwal did what celebrities are not supposed to do if they want to ‘liberal’ credentials. She appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ramlila Maidan speech in Delhi today and called it ‘thought provoking’.

Sacrilege!

No sooner did she tweet, trolls masquerading as ‘liberals’ descended upon her timeline to call her a BJP IT cell member.

And then of course, everyone became orthopaedic experts and questioned her future as an athlete ‘without a spine’.

Of course, unless you toe the ‘secular-liberal’ line, you are a disgrace.

Trolls have now found a new way to shame someone who supports PM Modi. Within minutes of Nehwal’s tweet, a few random accounts, presumably bots, copy-pasted her tweet. The trolls invoked the ACP Pradyuman inside them and accused her of being part of “BJP IT Cell”.

Senior Congress leaders also joined in in trolling Nehwal.

If you are a celebrity in India, it is like a crime to not toe the line of the ‘secular-liberal’ mafia.

