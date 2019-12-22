Badminton player and Olympic athlete Saina Nehwal did what celebrities are not supposed to do if they want to ‘liberal’ credentials. She appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ramlila Maidan speech in Delhi today and called it ‘thought provoking’.

I m hearing a thought provoking speech from @narendramodi sir 🙏#RamlilaMaidan — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 22, 2019

Sacrilege!

No sooner did she tweet, trolls masquerading as ‘liberals’ descended upon her timeline to call her a BJP IT cell member.

Hello Malviya, Tweet from your account. https://t.co/Y9HyTz60JH — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 22, 2019

She has become a paid coolie. https://t.co/XY38k3m0Vo — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) December 22, 2019

What has happened to these dumbheads! How much they get paid from the IT Cell? https://t.co/9ooy3ydYgJ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 22, 2019

- Ad - - article resumes -

And then of course, everyone became orthopaedic experts and questioned her future as an athlete ‘without a spine’.

Saina Nehwal is also one of the athletes who have spine injuries. https://t.co/KFw2azfCV5 — Sardarism (@Sardarism) December 22, 2019

Professional badminton players have a great spine. Not in this case sadly. https://t.co/Z4FA14i3on — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 22, 2019

Ma’am itna achcha badminton bina spine ke hi khel leti Hain. Wah Modiji wah! https://t.co/OTWFiwc3hd — Rutuja Shinde🇮🇳 (@HavaldarShinde) December 22, 2019

Of course, unless you toe the ‘secular-liberal’ line, you are a disgrace.

Trolls have now found a new way to shame someone who supports PM Modi. Within minutes of Nehwal’s tweet, a few random accounts, presumably bots, copy-pasted her tweet. The trolls invoked the ACP Pradyuman inside them and accused her of being part of “BJP IT Cell”.

Such originality much wow pic.twitter.com/nnGgJphUBj — Rutuja Shinde🇮🇳 (@HavaldarShinde) December 22, 2019

IT Cell’s coolies who sell their soul for Rs.2/- 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ruQl32sG05 — James Wilson (@jamewils) December 22, 2019

Senior Congress leaders also joined in in trolling Nehwal.

You mean @NSaina has given the password of her twitter handle to the IT cell of @BJP4India ? https://t.co/Ur8q7ursLO — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) December 22, 2019

If you are a celebrity in India, it is like a crime to not toe the line of the ‘secular-liberal’ mafia.