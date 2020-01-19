An FIR has been registered against the driver of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi for rash driving as her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday causing severe injuries to both the driver and Shabana Azmi after the accident, ANI reported.

According to the reports, the truck driver has accused Azmi’s driver Amlesh Kamat of rash driving, which caused the car accident. “Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR said.

The case was registered under sections 279 – Rash driving on a public way and 337 -Causing hurt by act endangering the life/personal safety of others of the Indian Penal Code besides sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, police said that since sections are bailable offences, the actor’s driver will not be arrested and will be issued a notice instead.

Reportedly, Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune in a Tata Safari car when her driver overtook the vehicle ahead of him from the left-most lane and crashed into a truck.

Azmi and her car driver both got severely injured when their car was hit by a truck when they were on their way from Pune to Mumbai. Her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also in the car with them and he is safe. The injured were shifted to MGM Hospital.

Azmi was admitted to the hospital at 4.45 pm. She underwent CT scans and X-rays of the head, neck and chest, and ultrasonography of the abdomen said Medical Superintendent Dr KR Salgotra.

“She suffered a subdural hematoma to the left side of her brain, a fracture below her right eye and injuries to her cervical spine. At her request, we shifted her to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri (West),” said Dr Salgotra.