Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Home Politics "Chalo Ayodhya": Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut tweets as Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray completes 100 days in power, invites Rahul Gandhi
News ReportsPolitics

“Chalo Ayodhya”: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut tweets as Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray completes 100 days in power, invites Rahul Gandhi

The planned visit by Uddhav Thackeray is a not-so-subtle attempt by Shiv Sena to emphasize its Hindutva credentials.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena on Citizenship Amendment Bill: No voting rights for persecuted Hindus
Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray
Engagements51

Motormouth Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced on Wednesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to mark the completion of a hundred days in power.

Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray will seek the blessings of Shri Rama and has urged his alliance partners to come along.

Raut’s appeal to his alliance partners appears to be a subtle dig at the Congress party who have been trampling over the Shiv Sena ever since the government was formed. Raut’s comment that Rahul Gandhi ‘visits several temples’ comes across as a thinly-veiled mockery of the former Congress President’s periodical Temple Run.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Shiv Sena leader’s excitement was palpable on Twitter as well where he gave the slogan of ‘Chalo Ayodhya’. The slogan is closely associated with the attempts made by Hindutvavadis over the years to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi.

The planned visit by Uddhav Thackeray is a not-so-subtle attempt by Shiv Sena to emphasize its Hindutva credentials. It comes only days after senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan had admitted that the Congress party had entered the alliance after approval from the Muslim community.

The Shiv Sena and the Congress party have also been at loggerheads over the legacy of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Only on Saturday, Sanjay Raut had advised the detractors of Veer Savarkar to spend two days at the Andaman Cellular Jail in an obvious dig at the Congress party and its former president Rahul Gandhi.

Not too long ago, Sanjay Raut had triggered a massive controversy when he revealed that former PM Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala, one of the three most powerful underworld dons of Mumbai. Raut’s remark had sparked massive outrage from the Congress party following which he was forced to retract his statement.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time

OpIndia Staff -
As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: No loudspeakers for azaan, Allahabad High Court junks plea against no loudspeaker order at 2 mosques

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Unable to cope wife’s popularity over social media, man strangulates her and then smashes her face with stone

OpIndia Staff -
Soni Razdan claims Afzal Guru was made a 'scapegoat' in the Indian Parliament attacks

Actress Soni Razdan calls terrorist Afzal Guru’s hanging ‘travesty of justice’, insinuates that he was ‘innocent’

OpIndia Staff -

From breaking Murthis to Ravana Leela: Periyar’s long history of hatred towards Shri Rama and Sita

OpIndia Staff -
dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana slammed Saif Ali Khan's statement claiming there was 'no 'concept of India till the British gave it one'

If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India’ argument

OpIndia Staff -

Multi-crore e-ticketing racket run by madarsa-educated self-taught software developer with suspected terror funding links busted

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Couple’s wedding called off after groom’s father elopes with bride’s mother, families file missing persons report

Jhankar Mohta -

Meerut: 55-year-old Farooq arrested after he sets house of a woman on fire after she ignored his advances, injures 6

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,394FansLike
223,128FollowersFollow
162,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com