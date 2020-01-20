Monday, January 20, 2020
Home Politics Congress entered into alliance with Shiv Sena after receiving approval from Muslim community, admits Ashok Chavan
News ReportsPolitics

Congress entered into alliance with Shiv Sena after receiving approval from Muslim community, admits Ashok Chavan

The comment by Chavan puts Shiv Sena in a tough spot. It remains to be seen whether the party will oppose the CAA just because the Congress party wants to appease its Muslim vote bank.

OpIndia Staff
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (image: MyNation)
Engagements184

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader from Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, has admitted that the Congress party entered an alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra after receiving due approval from the Muslim community. In what is being construed as a blatant admission of ‘Muslim appeasement’, Chavan was speaking in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ashok Chavan stated, “This is our state. Our government has been formed in the state. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last 5 years. Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

Read: Shiv Sena agrees to uphold ‘secular values’, work for ‘minorities’ in Maharashtra: Read details of Common Minimum Program

- Ad - - article resumes -

The comment by Chavan has set the cat among the pigeons. The NCP, for its part, appears to be keeping itself away from the entire controversy. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has stated that it was their policy to keep the BJP out of power.

The BJP has entered the fray and targeted both, the Congress party and the Shiv Sena, over the comment made by Ashok Chavan. Accusing the Shiv Sena of being power-hungry, the BJP claims that the Congress party is misleading people on the issue of CAA.

The comment by Chavan puts Shiv Sena in a tough spot. It remains to be seen whether the party will oppose the CAA just because the Congress party wants to appease its Muslim vote bank. The Shiv Sena appears to be abandoning the Hindutva plank of late and opposition to CAA will be the final nail in the coffin.

Read: Siding with ‘Free Kashmir’ through its mouthpiece Saamna: Shiv Sena 2.0

The Congress party’s stand on the CAA has been clear from the very beginning, they have decided to oppose the Act that provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic States tooth and nail. Congress-ruled Punjab had passed a resolution against the CAA after Kerala did the same. Despite their claims of being secular, the Congress party had called for an ‘Iftar party’ earlier this month as a mark of protest against the CAA and NRC.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -
I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

I thought this guy was a villain and talked crap only in movies: Adnan Sami on Raza Murad using him to criticise CAA

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,098FansLike
222,327FollowersFollow
159,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com