Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Eighteen houses were set on fire in the violence that ensued in Bhansia in Telangana

OpIndia Staff
Raja Singh MLA Bhainsa violence
Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Telangana, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday after he announced his decision to visit the Karyakartas of Hindu Vahini in Bhainsa town, where communal clashes had erupted on Sunday night. Soon after he made the announcement on Monday, a large number of policemen were deployed at his residence to prevent him from undertaking the visit.

The BJP leader, on Tuesday, accused the Police of political partisanship and claimed that the leaders of TRS and AIMIM were permitted to visit the area but not him. “I planned to go Bhainsa on Tuesday but before I could start, a police team placed me under house arrest and posted police picket outside my house to prevent me from stepping out,” he said.

Earlier, he had accused Asaduddin Owaisi’s party of being responsible for the mob violence against Hindus where houses were set on fire and looted.

Eighteen houses were set on fire in the violence that ensued in Bhansia in Telangana. 11 people were injured, of which 10 of them have been treated and discharged. Senior policemen were injured as well. As a consequence of the violence, the Police imposed section 144 of the CrPC in the area and internet has been temporarily suspended in the district as well. Additional policemen from neighbouring districts were deployed to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the Police have assured that the guilty will be identified soon and brought to justice.

