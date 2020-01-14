A TikTok user Yuvraj Singh from Rajasthan has won hearts and compliments from celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Twitter user Shashank Singh tweeted a compilation of various TikTok videos of Yuvraj and asked if he could be made famous.

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, towards the end of his video, hints about his humble background. That tweet has now got nearly 15,000 retweets and countless people have complimented Singh for his talent. Amongst them are Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan said that Yuvraj Singh was the smoothest airwalker he has ever seen.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Anupam Kher also tweeted saying he is outstanding.

Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!! 👇👍😍 https://t.co/jnHkx2uwUr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2020

How gooood is this boy 👏👏👍. https://t.co/Fiywc3kRCl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 13, 2020

An emotional Yuvraj has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for encouraging him.

“I had never thought that such a legendary actor will ever see my video. Thank you so much,” he said. Twitter user Shashank Singh, who shared the video which has gone viral says that he uses TikTok for entertainment even though many people hate the platform. Speaking to OpIndia, he said that he does not have an account there but he watches these videos in his free time and has even discovered new songs there. “I was just scrolling and I saw his dance, so I went to his profile and started watching his videos one by one. I couldnt move my eyes from his legs. In one video he showed us how he use a small piece of brick to hold his phone and record video. That made me compile his videos and give him what he deserves. And my friends on Twitter helped me promote him. I hope he soon gets what he deserves,” he said.