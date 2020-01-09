As Aditya Thackeray, the grandson of Shivsena’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray skipped an anti-CAA event on Sunday at Mumbai, ultra-left’s poster boy Umar Khalid mocked the Maharashtra minister by claiming that he would not have shared stage with the Thackeray-scion even if he had attended the event.

Earlier it was reported that the Sena scion and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray is to attend an anti-CAA event organised by the SFI that has JNU’s Tukde-Tukde poster boy Umar Khalid as one of the guests. There was a lot of social media outrage over Thackeray sharing the stage with Khalid. However, later reports emerged saying the young Thackeray will not be attending the event. Shiv Sena had stated that Thackeray’s attendance was not confirmed officially.

As Aaditya Thackeray skipped the event, the ultra left-wing leader jumped on to ridicule him. In a video which has gone viral on social media now, Umar Khalid – the former JNU leader who was accused of chanting pro-terrorist, anti-India slogans on the campus, can be seen insulting the young Thackeray by stating that he was present at the event only because Aaditya Thackeray decided to skip it.

What an insult of @AUThackeray by Umar khalid about sharing stage controversy & still SS wl give red carpet treatment to these ppl! cc @priyankac19 pic.twitter.com/INL1irwsgS — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) January 8, 2020

Umar Khalid went on to claim that even if Aaditya Thackeray was present at the venue, he would not have even shared the stage with him as the young leader of ‘secular’ Shiv Sena has not taken a clear stand on the issue of the NPR.

Khalid also said that the reason to not share the stage with Aaditya Thackeray was that Shiv Sena had given a ticket to one of the two men, who is accused of attacking him in the past. Reportedly, Naveen Dalal, one of the two men accused of attacking Umar Khalid in 2018 was the Shiv Sena’s candidate from Bahadurgarh for the Haryana Assembly polls.

The event ‘CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad’ was held at the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on the 5th of January. The event was organised by Chhatra Bharati and Communist organisation SFI. The Congress and NCP leaders had attended the event. Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit Pawar was also scheduled to share the stage with anti-India elements like Umar Khalid.

Apart from ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ fame Umar Khalid, various other left-leaning propagandists were also part of the event. Controversial Bollywood song-writer Javed Akhtar was also one of the invitees to the event.