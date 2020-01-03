Aditya Thackeray, the grandson of Shivsena’s founder Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray seems to have joined hands with the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. A pamphlet published by Chatra Bharati inviting all for an anti CAA, NRC event has the name of Aditya Thackeray on it along with various members from the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, like Umar Khalid.

This event ‘ CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad’ is going to be held at the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on the 5th of January. The event is organised by Chhatra Bharati. Various other left-leaning student organisations are also part of the same.

The list of people on the pamphlet includes Mr Umar Khalid, the JNU student who was accused of chanting anti-India slogans in the university campus in February 2016.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. In this event, slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah Inshallah’ were raised.

In December, the court has granted two months to the Delhi police to get sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid and others in the JNU sedition case.

The other names include Sadiya Shaikh, the student who was accused of being a suicide bomber. Jamia Millia Islamia’s student leader Hammadur Rahman and AMUSU president Salman Imtiyaaz have also featured on this pamphlet. Mr Javed Akhtar who had signed mercy petition of the infamous terrorist Afzal Guru will also be attending this anti-CAA event.

The presence of Congress, NCP leaders in this event should come as no surprise but the name of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson who is now a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra govt in this list comes as a shock

The organisers of the event, as detailed in the pamphlet itself also includes Communist organisation SFI.

Balasaheb who was a staunch Hindutvavadi believed that no infiltrator should be allowed to stay in India. He fought for the cause of Hindutva for all his life and was hailed as ‘Hinduhridaysamrat’ by his followers.

His party, Shivsena broke its long-standing alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the recent assembly polls in Maharashtra. And to everybody’s surprise, Shivsena formed a government with the Congress and NCP with Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. This was a betrayal of all the voters of Maharashtra who voted for the Sena-BJP alliance.

But the followers of Shivsena had hoped that the party would at least not betray the cause of Hindutva and nationalism. But with its leader’s participation in such events, Shivsena seems to have made it clear that its hatred for the BJP is stronger than it’s love for the cause of Hindutva.

Advocate. Currently practising in the Bombay High Court at Mumbai.