Friday, January 17, 2020
Viral video: Rajasthan SDM yells, calls on-duty doctor 'mentally unstable' for refusing to vacate his own seat for her

Dr Bishnoi was seen calm and composed throughout the argument and answered to the yelling SDM that he had offered her another seat but since he is seeing patients who are waiting for him, he will not be able to vacate his own seat for her.

OpIndia Staff
Viral video shows SDM calling on-duty doctor in Rajasthan 'mentally unstable' for not offering her his own chair as he checked patients
Viral video shows SDM in Rajasthan yelling and calling on-duty doctor mentally unstable for not vacating his seat for her
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visiting SDM was seen yelling at an on-duty doctor and calling him ‘mentally unstable’ while he kept on insisting that he is seeing patients and cannot vacate his seat for her.

In the viral video, the visiting RAS officer, who is reportedly one Priyanka Talania, the SDM of Pilibanga in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, was seen yelling at an on-duty doctor as he tried to explain politely that he is seeing patients and hence cannot vacate his seat for her.

In the video, patients are seen standing as the SDM, supported by other officials surrounding her, goes on yelling, threatening and calling the doctor ‘mentally unstable’, just because he did not immediately offer her his own seat.

The doctor in the video is reportedly Dr Narendra Bishnoi. Dr Bishnoi was reportedly on-duty in the CHC, Goluwala, in the Hanumangarh district. Dr Bishnoi was seen calm and composed throughout the argument and answered to the yelling SDM that he had offered her a seat but since he is seeing patients who are waiting for him, he will not be able to vacate his own seat for her.

The video went viral on social media and generated thousands of reactions from the public. While a majority of the people hailed the doctor for not being intimidated by a yelling, threatening, senior officer who was clearly out of line, there were also some people who also stated that since the SDM is senior to the doctor in the administrative hierarchy, he should have vacated his own seat for her.

In another video that surfaced later, a CCTV clip from the same CHC showed that when the SDM entered the doctor’s office, (after 5 pm, not before it, as she had claimed), the doctor was seen attending to some patients. Upon the SDM’s entry, the doctor is seen getting up from his seat to greet her and offer her another seat across the table, after which the argument ensues.

The said SDM has now filed a complaint with the District Magistrate against the doctor, stating that she was misbehaved by the doctor when she had gone for an inspection after a complaint. She had added that upon inspecting the registers and files of the hospital, several lapses were found and added that she suspects the doctor has been selling the medicines provided for the patients for his personal gain.

As per reports, the incident has now not only sparked debate and reactions on social media, but after the SDM’s complaint against the doctor, had made doctors react against the SDM’s behaviour too. The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors has condemned the SDM’s behaviour and has sought an apology.

As per reports, even the Indian Medical Association has condemned the SDM’s behaviour and has sought an apology to the doctor. Local news reports have stated that all medical stores in Goluwala were closed from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday in protest of the SDM’s behaviour.

