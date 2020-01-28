Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Months after “quitting” active politics, musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

Vishal Dadlani had offered to quit all political work in 2016 after his tweet on Jain religious leader Tarun Sagar created controversy

OpIndia Staff
Music composer and Aam Aadmi Party supporter Vishal Dadlani hits the Delhi streets to campaign for the party, (courtesy: Twitter)
After claiming to stay away from active political work, music composer and Aam Aadmi Party supporter Vishal Dadlani made a re-appearance on Delhi streets Tuesday to campaign for the party with three roadshows scheduled during the day. The Aam Aadmi Party took to Twitter to share this news.

According to the AAP, the only celebrity in the AAP’s star campaigner list will hold roadshows in Madipur, Moti Nagar and Tilak Nagar during the day.

Prior to this, the music composer had also composed the campaign song for Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi assembly elections slated on February 8.

Celebrity supporter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), music director and singer, Vishal Dadlani, who had recently opined that all the recent cases of rape, murder, encounters and even ‘onions’ are actually the government’s evil plan to distract the citizenry from the ‘Citizenship Amendment Bill’, had offered to quit all political work in 2016 after his tweet on Jain religious leader Tarun Sagar created controversy.

A day after the highly revered religious leader of the Digambar Jain community monk Tarun Sagar addressed the Haryana assembly in August 2016, Dadlani had tweeted his displeasure at the ‘colossal idiocy’ of ‘some naked monk’ addressing the Haryana assembly.

Read- AAP supporter Vishal Dadlani says ‘rapes, encounters and onions’ are evil plan to ‘distract’ from ‘dangerous’ Citizenship Amendment Bill

The singer’s tweet on the Jain monk had backfired as he was ridiculed by several followers of Jain sect. In a damage control move, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had to tweet apologies on behalf of Dadlani.

Congress supporter and Robert Vadra’s relative Tehseen Poonawalla had also made offensive remarks on the Jain monk.

Both were booked by the Haryana Police in August 2016 and a case was registered “for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and other offences” under Sections 295-A, 153-A and 509 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) at Ambala Cantonment police station.

Recently, Vishal Dadlani and Tehseen Poonawalla were fined Rs 10 lakh each for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Jain community by their tweets on Jain monk Tarun Sagar.

