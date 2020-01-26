Sunday, January 26, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: State police clashes with BJP Yuva Morcha workers performing 'Bharat Mata Puja' in Howrah
News ReportsPolitics

West Bengal: State police clashes with BJP Yuva Morcha workers performing ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ in Howrah

The state police at the behest of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has on several previous occasions discharged excesses on BJP workers in Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
BJP Yuva Morcha workers manhandled by West Bengal police for organising Bharat Mata Puja.
Engagements561

Tension soared in West Bengal’s Howrah district Sunday after the state police stopped Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BYM) workers from performing ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ on the occasion of Republic Day.

According to reports, clashes broke out between BJP Yuva Morcha workers and the state police after the workers were ruthlessly manhandled by the state Police for ignoring their orders.

In a video shared by Times now, the West Bengal police are seen using force to disperse the crowd, while the workers are seen resisting the police excesses. The Police are seen pulling one of the workers by his hands on the road and also forcefully stuffing the workers inside the police van. According to reports, several workers have been taken into preventive custody.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The workers of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha wanted to hold ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ outside two police stations namely Gorabari police station and Howrah police station, both in Howrah district to symbolically protest against the state police excesses, for which they said they had sought police permission.

The police had reportedly threatened to take legal action against the workers who were adamant on performing the puja. It is alleged that to hinder the puja, the sculptor who made the idol of Bharat Mata was also threatened by the police not to sell the idols to the BJP workers. Apart from the sculptor, sound system providers had also been threatened.

Police said that the puja was disallowed as it was organised on a congested road causing traffic disruption. The state police at the behest of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has on several previous occasions discharged excesses on BJP workers in Bengal.

Last year also, BJP’s effort to organise a similar puja in Kolkata and other districts of the state to mark the 73rd Independence Day was throttled by the West Bengal police. The party’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had then also accused Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants of vandalising an idol of Bharat Mata near Howrah’s Kona Expressway.

In March last year, the state police had lathi-charged and baton-charged BJP workers to stop them from carrying out Vijay Sankalp bike rally. This led to violent clashes between the police and the BJP workers at Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district, Midnapore town and Goaltore in West Midnapore and Balurghat in South Dinajpur where the rallies were taken out.

Earlier the West Bengal government had refused to give permission for BJP’s Rath Yatra citing the law and order situation as a reason.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:west bengal bjp yuva morcha clashes, bjp yuva morcha bharat mata puja howrah

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -
The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,830FansLike
224,784FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com