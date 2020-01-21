Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Jama Masjid Metro Station: Woman carrying live cartridges caught by CISF

The woman has claimed that a relative who has a valid arms license had forgotten the ammunition at her home recently and she had carried the same bag to Delhi in a hurry.

Jama Masjid Metro Station (Photo Courtesy: India TV)
On Monday, a 46-year-old woman was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) yesterday for carrying two live cartridges at Jama Masjid Metro Station.

The said woman is a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Two rounds of .315 bore were detected by the X-ray machine during the baggage screening. The incident took place around 1:22 pm. After she failed to produce any valid document for the ammunition, the senior officers and the Station Controller, DMRP was called. She was then handed over to the police.

During the course of the investigation, the woman reportedly stated to the police that a relative had forgotten the two cartridges at her house recently when he had visited and the woman had kept them in a bag. The woman was going to Noida where her brother-in-law’s son had died. She had hurriedly arrived in Delhi with that bag, stated DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal.

The concerned relative reportedly has a valid arms license. The woman was caught by the baggage scanner at the Jama Masjid station.

Earlier, a 34-year-old man by the name of Ameer Hamza Khan was caught carrying a pistol and 5 live cartridges by CISF at Jamia Milia Islamia metro station.

