The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is a Central Armed Police Force has today arrested one Ameer Hamza Khan (34), resident of Zakir Nagar in Delhi at the frisking point at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, confirmed Delhi Police.

According to ANI, Khan, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was caught carrying a pistol and 5 live rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar police station. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Arms Act and is currently being interrogated, informed additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal.

Delhi Police: A person Ameer Hamza Khan ,aged 34 yrs, a resident of Zakir Nagar, Delhi (native of Meerut,UP) has been caught carrying a pistol and 5 live rounds by CISF at frisking point at Jamia Milia Islamia metro station. Further interrogation is in progress. pic.twitter.com/oMbAdSlPlR — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

As per reports, additional PRO Delhi Police Amit Mittal has stated that a case under the provisions of Arms Act has been registered under Hamza Khan.

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged that miscreants from Jamia Millia Islamia and other leftist goons had arrived in JNU to participate in the large-scale violence that was unleashed inside the campus last night, leaving several students gravely injured.

It is notable here that the Jamia Millia Islamia and Jamia Nagar area, in general, has been tensed since last month after violent protests by Muslim mobs against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The violent mob had also clashed with the police, burned down DTC buses and had indulged in large-scale vandalism and stone-pelting. The police had to enter Jamia Millia campus to bring the situation under control on December 15. Several Muslim women have also been protesting against the act at Shaheen Bagh.