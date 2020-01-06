Monday, January 6, 2020
Home Crime Delhi Police arrest one Ameer Hamza Khan with pistol and live ammunition at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi Police arrest one Ameer Hamza Khan with pistol and live ammunition at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that miscreants from Jamia Millia Islamia and other leftist goons had arrived in JNU to participate in the large-scale violence that was unleashed inside the campus last night, leaving several students gravely injured.

OpIndia Staff
Ameer Hamza Khan was arrested by CISF personnel at Jamia Milia Islamia Metro Station for allegedly carrying a pistol and five live rounds
Jamia Milia Islamia metro station, (courtesy: Hindustan Times)
Engagements48

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is a Central Armed Police Force has today arrested one Ameer Hamza Khan (34), resident of Zakir Nagar in Delhi at the frisking point at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, confirmed Delhi Police.

According to ANI, Khan, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was caught carrying a pistol and 5 live rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar police station. The accused has been arrested under the provisions of Arms Act and is currently being interrogated, informed additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal.

As per reports, additional PRO Delhi Police Amit Mittal has stated that a case under the provisions of Arms Act has been registered under Hamza Khan.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged that miscreants from Jamia Millia Islamia and other leftist goons had arrived in JNU to participate in the large-scale violence that was unleashed inside the campus last night, leaving several students gravely injured.

It is notable here that the Jamia Millia Islamia and Jamia Nagar area, in general, has been tensed since last month after violent protests by Muslim mobs against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The violent mob had also clashed with the police, burned down DTC buses and had indulged in large-scale vandalism and stone-pelting. The police had to enter Jamia Millia campus to bring the situation under control on December 15. Several Muslim women have also been protesting against the act at Shaheen Bagh.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Jamia news, jamia attack, Jamia masjid

Big Story

Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged

OpIndia Staff -
Fact-check: Is this masked goon seen attacking JNU an ABVP activist as alleged
On Sunday, masked goons carrying sticks and rods and had indulged in violence inside the JNU campus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,522FansLike
214,216FollowersFollow
149,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com