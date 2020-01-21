Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Home News Reports Zomato acquires Uber Eats for Rs 2,485 crore, aims to crack Swiggy's stronghold
News Reports

Zomato acquires Uber Eats for Rs 2,485 crore, aims to crack Swiggy’s stronghold

While Swiggy is ahead of Zomato in market space, Zomato along with Uber Eats aims at cracking Swiggy's stronghold in the market.

OpIndia Staff
Zomato acquires UberEats India
Engagements32

The Indian restaurant aggregator Zomato on 21 January, announced it’s acquisition of Uber Eats, the food delivery app of Uber, the US-based ride-hailing giant. The all-stock transaction gives Uber 9.99% stake in Zomato. Zomato will not absorb Uber Eat employees, which means they will either be absorbed in Uber’s other verticals or could face lay-off, reports Business Today.

The entire deal cost Zomato Rs 2,485 crore. While Swiggy is ahead of Zomato in market space, Zomato along with Uber Eats aims at cracking Swiggy’s stronghold in the market. Uber Eats India tweeted a goodbye note stating that it will be taking a different route after its acquisition by Zomato and will not be longer available with immediate effect.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has stated that Uber Eats users would now become Zomato users and that the user experience won’t be compromised.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The Indian restaurant aggregator Zomato has earlier been in news several times for all the wrong reasons. Last year in an effort to grandstand it had tweeted that ‘food has no religion’ after a Twitter user called Amit Shukla had announced that he did not want a ‘non-Hindu’ deliveryman since it was the month of Shravan and it went against his faith. It had created a quite a storm, and Uber Eats, the food delivery arm of Uber, had further fuelled the controversy by expressing its support for Zomato.

Moreover, after facing severe backlash for delivering ‘moral science’ lectures to social media users instead of food, food aggregator Zomato was caught in a losing battle against its customers and partners.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:zomato acquires ubereats, ubereats, zomato, zomato swiggy

Big Story

Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don’t: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims know where ancestors are buried, Hindus don't: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad insults Hindus while opposing CAA
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad today made controversial remarks criticizing CAA and NRC, he also insulted Hindus
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -

Aam Aadmi Party morphs Kejriwal’s face on Shah Rukh Khan’s body to mock BJP, deletes after self goal

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,200FansLike
222,679FollowersFollow
161,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com