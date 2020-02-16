Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman took to her official Instagram handle to slam the controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for calling her burqa ‘depressing’.

The music composer’s daughter took to the social media site to write that it was her choice to wear what she wants and that she feels empowered by wearing a burqa.

Her post reads: “Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things…Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing… I don’t wish to say any further”.

“To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal”.

Khatija Rahman’s strong response came after Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter to share a photo of Khatija and her thoughts on Khatija wearing a burqa. She wrote that she feels suffocated when she looks at Khatija Rahman wearing a burqa. “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily,” wrote Taslima on February 11.

This is, however, not the first time Khatija Rahman’s attire has come under fire. A year ago, A R Rahman was trolled by social media users after Khatija had appeared in an even with him wearing a burqa. However, then the composer had explained that the women in his family are free to wear whatever they want.