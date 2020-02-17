Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Politics Congress leaders can't make up their mind whether to love or hate Kejriwal, Maken attacks Deora
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Congress leaders can’t make up their mind whether to love or hate Kejriwal, Maken attacks Deora

Other Congress leaders, too, attacked Deora for appreciating Kejriwal's efforts.

OpIndia Staff
Milind Deora, Ajay Maken
Engagements277

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not only emerged as the winner of Delhi assembly elections but also an enigma. Congress leaders are unable to make up their mind on whether to appreciate Kejriwal or criticise him. Former union minister and senior Congress leader Milind Deora last night took to Twitter to appreciate Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

He tweeted a video Arvind Kejriwal is speaking in the Delhi Assembly where he claims that in five years, the revenue has doubled to Rs 60,000 crore. Deora further added that Delhi is India’s most fiscally prudent governments. However, this little appreciation of Kejriwal didn’t go down too well with other Congress leaders.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken who earlier served in UPA led union government and resigned as Congress General Secretary after Congress managed to win a single seat in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, did not take it too well.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Suggesting Deora to leave Congress if he so wishes, Maken compared growth rates of Delhi governments under Congress and AAP rules.

Read: Infighting in MP Congress escalates, Kamal Nath disdainfully says ‘utar jaye’ when asked about Scindia’s threat to agitate if promised not met

Other Congress leaders, too, attacked Deora for appreciating Kejriwal’s efforts.

Radhika Khera, who contested the Delhi elections from Janakpuri and lost, too expressed her disappointment at a senior party leader appreciating the party which led to their humiliating defeat.

Congress worker who fancies himself as an activist and threatens people at random with no concrete result Saket Gokhale too decided to give economics lessons to Deora for complimenting Kejriwal government.

Former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk who lost the same seat as Congress candidate, Alka Lamba too took to sharing WhatsApp forwarded message and compared it to Karnataka Government under Congress’ Siddaramaiah.

Following Maken’s response Deora hit back on Maken saying that he was not undermining former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s performance as Delhi’s CM as “it is his speciality”.

“Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, Congress would’ve been in power today,” Deora tweeted to Maken.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:milind deora congress, ajay maken delhi, ajay maken milind deora

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -

Ramon Magsaysay Award: Established by two CIA linked American organisations in memory of a CIA groomed Philippines president

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com