Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not only emerged as the winner of Delhi assembly elections but also an enigma. Congress leaders are unable to make up their mind on whether to appreciate Kejriwal or criticise him. Former union minister and senior Congress leader Milind Deora last night took to Twitter to appreciate Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

He tweeted a video Arvind Kejriwal is speaking in the Delhi Assembly where he claims that in five years, the revenue has doubled to Rs 60,000 crore. Deora further added that Delhi is India’s most fiscally prudent governments. However, this little appreciation of Kejriwal didn’t go down too well with other Congress leaders.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken who earlier served in UPA led union government and resigned as Congress General Secretary after Congress managed to win a single seat in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, did not take it too well.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR 2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

Suggesting Deora to leave Congress if he so wishes, Maken compared growth rates of Delhi governments under Congress and AAP rules.

Read: Infighting in MP Congress escalates, Kamal Nath disdainfully says ‘utar jaye’ when asked about Scindia’s threat to agitate if promised not met

Other Congress leaders, too, attacked Deora for appreciating Kejriwal’s efforts.

As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji. https://t.co/v1qp2vzTeq — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) February 16, 2020

Radhika Khera, who contested the Delhi elections from Janakpuri and lost, too expressed her disappointment at a senior party leader appreciating the party which led to their humiliating defeat.

As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji. https://t.co/v1qp2vzTeq — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) February 16, 2020

Congress worker who fancies himself as an activist and threatens people at random with no concrete result Saket Gokhale too decided to give economics lessons to Deora for complimenting Kejriwal government.

Economics 101: The govt is NOT a savings bank account. A revenue surplus means a govt is collecting more taxes than it’s spending on people. This is NOT called “fiscal prudence”. As a former Minister, one would expect you to do a *little* reading on absolute basics. https://t.co/K3rKz5g6GX — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 16, 2020

Former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk who lost the same seat as Congress candidate, Alka Lamba too took to sharing WhatsApp forwarded message and compared it to Karnataka Government under Congress’ Siddaramaiah.

Sharing a even more lesser known & welcome fact — the @INCIndia

ruled Karnataka govt had doubled its budget revenues from ₹1,15,000 cr in 2013 to ₹2,21,000 cr in 2018 Food for thought: Karnataka had the lowest debt to GSDP ratio & was the most fiscally prudent government 🙏. — Alka Lamba – अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 17, 2020

Following Maken’s response Deora hit back on Maken saying that he was not undermining former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s performance as Delhi’s CM as “it is his speciality”.

Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today https://t.co/aiZYdizdUL — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 17, 2020

“Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, Congress would’ve been in power today,” Deora tweeted to Maken.