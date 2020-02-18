The Ayodhya District administration on Tuesday clarified that there is no Graveyard in the 67-acre land surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi site which is allotted to construct Ram Mandir.

As per a Hindustan Times report, The statement came in response to a letter written on 15 February by Supreme Court lawyer MR Shamshad to the Board of Trustees of the newly formed Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. Citing the names of 9 Muslim residents of Ayodhya, the letter had allegedly asked the trust board to vacate a 4-5 acre area within the allocated land as it had contained a ‘Muslim graveyard’.

District Magistrate Anuj Jha said, “At present, there’s no graveyard in the 67-acre site of Ram Janmabhoomi.”

Saying that the issue is already discussed earlier the SC’s final judgement, DM Anuj Jha said, “The Supreme Court was apprised of all facts during the hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute case, including the claims of a graveyard. In the Supreme Court’s judgment dated November 9, 2019, all these details are also clearly mentioned.”

“It was after the Supreme Court’s order that the 67-acre land was transferred to the Centre. No graveyard exists at the Ram Janmabhoomi, We are following the Supreme Court’s order,” he added.

It is notable here that the Muslims individuals had also tried to guilt-trip the Hindu parties by claiming that building a temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace will be the violation of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, spectacularly ignoring the irony of their argument.

A group of Muslim residents in #Ayodhya has sent a letter to the temple trust saying that construction of the #Ramtemple on the graves of #Muslims will be a violation of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/jLvzuGqDo1 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) February 18, 2020

The supreme court had on 9 November 2019, delivered the much-awaited judgement of Ayodhya Dispute in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman awarding the entire 67-acre land to Ram Janmabhoomi with an order to set up a Trust within three months of the verdict for the construction of a Ram Temple.

The court had also ordered the government to allocate a 5-acre land to the Muslim parties for the construction of a Mosque.

Iqbal Ansari, who is the main litigant in the Ayodhya case, along with some of the Muslim litigants had demanded five-acre land within the 67-acre land within the campus of RamJanmabhoomi alleging that it has the graveyards and Dargahs are present within the Campus. The Ayodhya District Administration refuted the claims earlier on Tuesday.

After the trust for Ram Janmabhoomi was setup the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had also approved 5 acre land for Sunni Waqf Board for there purpose of Construction of mosque and other religious activities as claimed by the Sunni Waqf Board while setting up their own Board of Trust.

The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will hold its first meeting in New Delhi on February 19 at the resident of Senior Lawyer K Parasaran.