Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home News Reports Muslim attempt to teach Sanatan Dharma to Sanatanis falls flat, Ayodhya admin says no Kabristan in Ram Janmabhoomi land
LawNews Reports

Muslim attempt to teach Sanatan Dharma to Sanatanis falls flat, Ayodhya admin says no Kabristan in Ram Janmabhoomi land

“It was after the Supreme Court’s order that the 67-acre land was transferred to the Centre. All the details, including the claims of a graveyard, were also mentioned. There is no graveyard in the land," said Ayodhya DM.

OpIndia Staff
No graveyard at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, Ayodhya DM clarifies
VHP's model of the Ram Mandir, image via Twitter
Engagements575

The Ayodhya District administration on Tuesday clarified that there is no Graveyard in the 67-acre land surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi site which is allotted to construct Ram Mandir.

As per a Hindustan Times report, The statement came in response to a letter written on 15 February by Supreme Court lawyer MR Shamshad to the Board of Trustees of the newly formed Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra. Citing the names of 9 Muslim residents of Ayodhya, the letter had allegedly asked the trust board to vacate a 4-5 acre area within the allocated land as it had contained a ‘Muslim graveyard’.

District Magistrate Anuj Jha said, “At present, there’s no graveyard in the 67-acre site of Ram Janmabhoomi.”

- Ad - - article resumes -

Saying that the issue is already discussed earlier the SC’s final judgement, DM Anuj Jha said, “The Supreme Court was apprised of all facts during the hearing of the Ayodhya title dispute case, including the claims of a graveyard. In the Supreme Court’s judgment dated November 9, 2019, all these details are also clearly mentioned.”

“It was after the Supreme Court’s order that the 67-acre land was transferred to the Centre. No graveyard exists at the Ram Janmabhoomi, We are following the Supreme Court’s order,” he added.

It is notable here that the Muslims individuals had also tried to guilt-trip the Hindu parties by claiming that building a temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace will be the violation of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, spectacularly ignoring the irony of their argument.

The supreme court had on 9 November 2019, delivered the much-awaited judgement of Ayodhya Dispute in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman awarding the entire 67-acre land to Ram Janmabhoomi with an order to set up a Trust within three months of the verdict for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Read: Dharma, Deva, Desha: Three phases of Ram Janmabhoomi movement, who decided Babri Masjid had to go and day of reckoning

The court had also ordered the government to allocate a 5-acre land to the Muslim parties for the construction of a Mosque.

Iqbal Ansari, who is the main litigant in the Ayodhya case, along with some of the Muslim litigants had demanded five-acre land within the 67-acre land within the campus of RamJanmabhoomi alleging that it has the graveyards and Dargahs are present within the Campus. The Ayodhya District Administration refuted the claims earlier on Tuesday.

After the trust for Ram Janmabhoomi was setup the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had also approved 5 acre land for Sunni Waqf Board for there purpose of Construction of mosque and other religious activities as claimed by the Sunni Waqf Board while setting up their own Board of Trust.

The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will hold its first meeting in New Delhi on February 19 at the resident of Senior Lawyer K Parasaran.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Ayodhya news, Ayodhya ram mandir, ayodhya verdict

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -

Ramon Magsaysay Award: Established by two CIA linked American organisations in memory of a CIA groomed Philippines president

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com