Pictures of ‘Baby Kejriwal’ donning AAP’s white cap and muffler take internet by the storm

As the counting of votes continued in Delhi Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted a photo of a toddler dressed as Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal describing him as ‘Mufflerman’.

Besides wearing the AAP white cap, the child donning Kejriwal’s trademark spectacles, a fake moustache, a maroon sweater and a muffler, replicating the popular winter wear ensemble of Kejriwal, took the internet by the storm as social media users could stop gushing about the toddler.

The one-year-old, identified as Avyaan Tomar, is the son of a businessman Rahul Tomar, and his wife Meenakshi. Both are reportedly AAP supporters. The child was spotted at the AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi with his parents early in the morning.

The photo of ‘Baby Kejriwal’ was used extensively by the microbloggers who could not hold back from swooning over the toddler.

Please make this little guy the honorary Delhi Assembly Speaker 😂♥️ #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/VNFPNkQjji — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 11, 2020

Avyaan’s sister Fairy, who is now nine years old, was also spotted dressed as Kejriwal after the Delhi assembly elections in 2015. She had attended Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony, donning a muffler and glasses.

The Tomars have supported Kejriwal since the time he was involved with activist Anna Hazare in 2011. “I want my daughter to become like Kejriwal and have the same qualities that he has —honesty, integrity, compassion… We used to bring her to Anna’s (Hazare) rally here and when Kejriwal came to the forefront of the anti-graft struggle, we made our daughter the mascot of that effort,” Meenakshi told PTI at the time.

The Aam Aadmi Party has secured a massive victory for itself in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Arvind Kejriwal has succeeded in fending off a strident challenge from the BJP and he is set for a third term as the Chief Minister. However, things were not all bad for the BJP. It has managed to increase its vote-share significantly but Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being voted out in 2013, looked on the path to draw a blank yet again in the 2020 Delhi election results.