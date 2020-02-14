A video has emerged in which Congress party workers are seen fighting amongst each other in Chhattisgarh. According to reports, the two factions of Congress party workers got into the fight during an election for Zila Panchayat President in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district in Chhattisgarh.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: A clash breaks out between two groups of Congress workers during election for Zila Panchayat President in Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district. (Note – strong language) pic.twitter.com/wsM2jetvaD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

While the members of the two groups can be seen charging at each other, blowing punches and pushing each other, police personnel and other people from the crowd are on the other hand seen trying to intervene and pacify the opponents.

Congress has been fighting internal rift in most states for quite some time. From Karnataka, where their alliance is barely hanging on by a thread, to an internal rift in Madhya Pradesh after they won the election, Congress has had a tough time keeping its own house in order.

Last year, a similar scene was witnessed in Rajasthan. Then too, a video emerged where two groups of Congress workers are seen bashing each other up, reportedly, over Lok Sabha Election tickets.

The fight between the two Congress factions reportedly broke out in the Jalore area of Rajasthan. In front of the AICC secretary, in a meeting organised for the Lok Sabha election, the two groups were seen getting into a fistfight. Reportedly, the fight broke out while Congress leader Vivek Bansal was taking ‘feedback’ from the workers about the Lok Sabha elections.

However, that was not the first time that Congress factions have gotten into physical fights over ticket distribution. Last year, two Congress MLAs from Karnataka got into a fight at Eagleton resort where they were staying where one ended up with head injuries that landed him in the hospital. The injured MLA Anand Singh had later joined the BJP. Before the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Congress workers had surrounded Sachin Pilot’s car and had protested violently against the ticket distribution as well.