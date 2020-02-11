Tuesday, February 11, 2020
[Live] Delhi Assembly elections: AAP leads in 58 out of 70 seats, BJP in 12. Congress stuck at zero

The exit poll results for Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi assembly elections/ Image Source: Hindustan Times
1:30 PM

AAP leading in 58 out of 70 seats as per official EC website. BJP leading in 12. Congress yet to open its account. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan leading with over 70,000 votes in Okhla. BJP’s Tajinder Bagga and Kapil Mishra both trailing in Harinagar and Model Town respectively. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trailing in Patparganj.

10:45 AM

BJP’s Kapil Mishra is leading in Model Town with a margin of 98 votes as per official EC website while Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is leading with 112 votes margin. Former AAP MLA and Congress’ Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba has managed to garner 157 votes. As per official EC trends, AAP is leading on 45 seats while BJP on 19. Congress yet to open shop.

9:45 AM

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga leader in Harinagar as AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon trails. Vikaspuri Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma concedes defeat within an hour of counting of votes.

Official EC trends, on the other hand show AAP and BJP leading in 10 seats each.

9 AM

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has taken an early lead, while the BJP has opened its account as counting of votes begins across the capital. The ruling AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in power in Delhi.

The latest trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 50 seats, while the BJP is leading on 19. Congress is showing lead in one seat.

BJP’s candidate from Harinagar constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is leading, according to initial trends. Meanwhile, AAP’s riot-accused Amanatullah Khan from Okhla constituency has also taken an early lead. Okhla has been the hotbed of anti-CAA riots in the national capital.

Prominent candidates in the fray include CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, his deputy Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Kalkaji candidate Atishi and Raghav Chadha from Rajendar Nagar of the AAP are all leading.

The majority mark in the 70-member assembly stands at 36.

