An impleadment application has been filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar in the plea filed by George Soros-linked activist Harsh Mander seeking the arrest of BJP leaders for their alleged hate speech. The impleadment application seeks the registration of FIR against Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the violence that erupted in Delhi.

The application states, “Harsh Mander and his ilk, along with Some Political Parties Leaders, Pseudo Liberals Tukde Tukde Gang hatched a sinister plan to create unrest during President Trump’s trip to India on 24th and 25th February 2020. They were knowing that Security apparatus will be stretched and thus here come the sinister plan.”

“It seems that just like the famous Leningrad Siege, the plan was the total siege of Delhi by creating numerous sit-ins like Shaheen Bag and on the given day and time (in between 24th February and 25th February 2020), blocking of roads and airport, thus taking control of vital roads and airports, trapping the President of USA in Delhi, creating an impossible situation, forcing Army to take control (US Army would too have jumped in) and in that situation, there will be world media attention on India. The plan of this Urban Naxal group was to defame India, to paint India as a failed state,” it states further.

Advocate Sanjiv Kumar also said in his application, “Are we under British Rule? Is Mr Mander Mahatma Gandhi? Present Govt is democratically elected by WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA and Mr Harsh Mander wants to overthrow the Constitutionally Elected Govt. That, now CAA Act is passed, WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA would like to know if Mr Harsh Mander has become Muslim. Nevertheless, Mr Harsh Mander tweet was seditious and was clearly to incite Muslims and Non Muslims to wage Civil Disobedience and wage war against Indian Union and there is nothing Civil about Civil Disobedience (Its Gory, Bloody, Revolutionary and Uprising against Union of India)…”

The application also carried a screenshot of an OpIndia report to state that RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside police headquarters during anti-CAA protests. Advocate Sanjiv Kumar has sought FIR to be filed against Mander under Section 124A, Section 295A, Section 153, Section 153A, Section 504, Section 505 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He has sought FIR under Section 295A, Section 153, Section 153A, Section 504, Section 505 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the others.

Another impleadment application has been filed in Harsh Mander’s petition against AIMIM leaders for their hate speech. Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta filed this petition, seeking FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for their hate speeches. The application stated that the sole petition of Harsh Mander’s petition was “to defame the Hindus as Hindus are cause of riot in Delhi”. The petition attached the speeches and statements of the Muslim party leaders, “which added and abated communal tension of violence and protest against CAA in Delhi”, the petition said submitted.