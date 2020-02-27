Thursday, February 27, 2020
Home News Reports Impleadment Application demands FIR against Harsh Mander, Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema and Amanatullah Khan, OpIndia report cited: Details
LawNews ReportsPolitics

Impleadment Application demands FIR against Harsh Mander, Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema and Amanatullah Khan, OpIndia report cited: Details

‘Are we under British rule? Is Mr Mander Mahatma Gandhi?’ advocate Sanjiv Kumar asked in his petition.

OpIndia Staff
Impleadment Application
Engagements570

An impleadment application has been filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar in the plea filed by George Soros-linked activist Harsh Mander seeking the arrest of BJP leaders for their alleged hate speech. The impleadment application seeks the registration of FIR against Mander, actor Swara Bhaskar, RJ Sayema and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the violence that erupted in Delhi.

The application states, “Harsh Mander and his ilk, along with Some Political Parties Leaders, Pseudo Liberals Tukde Tukde Gang hatched a sinister plan to create unrest during President Trump’s trip to India on 24th and 25th February 2020. They were knowing that Security apparatus will be stretched and thus here come the sinister plan.”

“It seems that just like the famous Leningrad Siege, the plan was the total siege of Delhi by creating numerous sit-ins like Shaheen Bag and on the given day and time (in between 24th February and 25th February 2020), blocking of roads and airport, thus taking control of vital roads and airports, trapping the President of USA in Delhi, creating an impossible situation, forcing Army to take control (US Army would too have jumped in) and in that situation, there will be world media attention on India. The plan of this Urban Naxal group was to defame India, to paint India as a failed state,” it states further.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?

Advocate Sanjiv Kumar also said in his application, “Are we under British Rule? Is Mr Mander Mahatma Gandhi? Present Govt is democratically elected by WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA and Mr Harsh Mander wants to overthrow the Constitutionally Elected Govt. That, now CAA Act is passed, WE THE PEOPLE OF INDIA would like to know if Mr Harsh Mander has become Muslim. Nevertheless, Mr Harsh Mander tweet was seditious and was clearly to incite Muslims and Non Muslims to wage Civil Disobedience and wage war against Indian Union and there is nothing Civil about Civil Disobedience (Its Gory, Bloody, Revolutionary and Uprising against Union of India)…”

The application also carried a screenshot of an OpIndia report to state that RJ Sayema had incited a mob to gather outside police headquarters during anti-CAA protests. Advocate Sanjiv Kumar has sought FIR to be filed against Mander under Section 124A, Section 295A, Section 153, Section 153A, Section 504, Section 505 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He has sought FIR under Section 295A, Section 153, Section 153A, Section 504, Section 505 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the others.

Another impleadment application has been filed in Harsh Mander’s petition against AIMIM leaders for their hate speech. Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta filed this petition, seeking FIR against Akbaruddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for their hate speeches. The application stated that the sole petition of Harsh Mander’s petition was “to defame the Hindus as Hindus are cause of riot in Delhi”. The petition attached the speeches and statements of the Muslim party leaders, “which added and abated communal tension of violence and protest against CAA in Delhi”, the petition said submitted.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -

Mosque attacked during Delhi riots and Hanuman flag foisted? Rana Ayyub reports video, The Wire changed its report: Here is everything that happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi riots: How leftists are using Wikipedia to write the first draft of biased history

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu man killed in Delhi's Brahmapuri area by a Muslim mob

Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,103FansLike
239,066FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com