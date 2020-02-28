Friday, February 28, 2020
Home Law SC refuses urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan's plea on Delhi riots, 'will hear after Sabarimala', said CJI
LawNews Reports

SC refuses urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan’s plea on Delhi riots, ‘will hear after Sabarimala’, said CJI

"Investigation is part of the administration of criminal justice while law and order is an executive duty, the two need to be separated", said Prashant Bhushan in his petition.

OpIndia Staff
SC refuses urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan's plea
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, image via Twitter
Engagements998

The Supreme Court Friday refuses an urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan’s plea on the issue of the ‘communal riots’ in the national capital which has until now claimed 37 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant felt no need for an urgent hearing and agreed to list the matter after the apex court has finished hearing the reference made in the Sabarimala case.

“Will hear the plea after Sabarimala,” said the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In view of the Delhi riots, Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan felt that there needs to be a separation of powers within the Delhi police. The wings concerning investigation and law and order need to be separated, Bhushan said, pointing out that in the absence of the which, a situation similar to what is happening in Delhi may arise.

Though it is now sufficiently clear that the Delhi riots were nothing but a selective, well-coordinated and planned outrage against the Hindus by Islamist fundamentalists, the senior advocate went on to brazenly pin the blame on the Delhi police.

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Prashant Bhushan appearing before the SC alluded that in the recent riots that ensued in Delhi, there are police personnel who are also accused, thus, in his plea before the Supreme Court, he pointed out the necessity for a separation of the two wings.

“Investigation is part of the administration of criminal justice while law and order is an executive duty, the two need to be separated”, said Prashant Bhushan in his petition.

This is not the first time the Congress loyalist has cast aspirations on the Delhi police and the central government. Last month, speaking about the violence in JNU, which was actually planned by the leftist goons, Bhushan had taken to Twitter to abuse the Delhi Police by calling them “Dalla” (Pimp) and had gone on to pin the blame on the Delhi Police for being “involved in a very very serious deep-rooted criminal conspiracy with the ABVP”.

Delhi has been on the edge after Islamists ran amok, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, destroying public properties worth crores and hurting several police personnel and civilians in the ensuing mayhem in the name of anti-CAA protests, perfectly timed with US president Trump’s visit to India.

The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the communal riots in the national capital, Delhi. More than 200 people have been injured during the anti-Hindu CAA riots in New Delhi.

According to the reports, 21 victims died due to the gunshot wounds in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Four people died of ‘stabbing injuries’ and four more due to ‘assault’, while three died to “assault with burns” and the cause of death was not known for four people.

Of the killed, 14 were Muslims and 11 were Hindus, while the religious identities of the others are yet to be known.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Delhi news, Delhi video, Delhi riots

Big Story

Delhi Riots: IB Constable murdered, dead body recovered from drain in Chand Bagh sent for post mortem

OpIndia Staff -
The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau Constable has been recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Shahrukh becomes ‘Anurag Mishra’. NDTV’s Ravish Kumar takes misinformation and conjectures to a whole new level

OpIndia Staff -
Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is Muslim

Petrol bombs, stones found on rooftop of Tahir Hussain, Javed Akhtar says police looking for him because he is a Muslim

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA rioters bore drill machine into young man's skull

Anti-CAA riots: 19 year old Vivek attacked in his own shop, drill machine bored into his head

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP corporator Mohammed Tahir Hussain dragged and killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma

IB sleuth Ankit Sharma and two others were dragged by a Muslim mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house: Eyewitnesses

OpIndia Staff -

“A thulla called Ankit Sharma was found in the gutter today”: AAP convener’s statement on murder of IB official in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

AAP social media head claims AAP corporator Tahir Hussain was not present in his house, people point out him with lathi in a video

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

OpIndia Staff -
AAP councillor accused in IB sleuth Ankit Sharma's murder, sacks of stones, petrol bombs seen on his rooftop

Delhi riots: Petrol Bombs, crates of stones found stored on AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s rooftop

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: NDTV edits out visuals of a Mosque with huge pile of stones from drone footage, shows only ‘secular’ rooftops

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

211,349FansLike
240,072FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com