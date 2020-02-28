The Supreme Court Friday refuses an urgent hearing on Prashant Bhushan’s plea on the issue of the ‘communal riots’ in the national capital which has until now claimed 37 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant felt no need for an urgent hearing and agreed to list the matter after the apex court has finished hearing the reference made in the Sabarimala case.

“Will hear the plea after Sabarimala,” said the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde.

In view of the Delhi riots, Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan felt that there needs to be a separation of powers within the Delhi police. The wings concerning investigation and law and order need to be separated, Bhushan said, pointing out that in the absence of the which, a situation similar to what is happening in Delhi may arise.

Though it is now sufficiently clear that the Delhi riots were nothing but a selective, well-coordinated and planned outrage against the Hindus by Islamist fundamentalists, the senior advocate went on to brazenly pin the blame on the Delhi police.

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Prashant Bhushan appearing before the SC alluded that in the recent riots that ensued in Delhi, there are police personnel who are also accused, thus, in his plea before the Supreme Court, he pointed out the necessity for a separation of the two wings.

“Investigation is part of the administration of criminal justice while law and order is an executive duty, the two need to be separated”, said Prashant Bhushan in his petition.

This is not the first time the Congress loyalist has cast aspirations on the Delhi police and the central government. Last month, speaking about the violence in JNU, which was actually planned by the leftist goons, Bhushan had taken to Twitter to abuse the Delhi Police by calling them “Dalla” (Pimp) and had gone on to pin the blame on the Delhi Police for being “involved in a very very serious deep-rooted criminal conspiracy with the ABVP”.

Delhi has been on the edge after Islamists ran amok, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, destroying public properties worth crores and hurting several police personnel and civilians in the ensuing mayhem in the name of anti-CAA protests, perfectly timed with US president Trump’s visit to India.

The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the communal riots in the national capital, Delhi. More than 200 people have been injured during the anti-Hindu CAA riots in New Delhi.

According to the reports, 21 victims died due to the gunshot wounds in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Four people died of ‘stabbing injuries’ and four more due to ‘assault’, while three died to “assault with burns” and the cause of death was not known for four people.

Of the killed, 14 were Muslims and 11 were Hindus, while the religious identities of the others are yet to be known.