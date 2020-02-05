The Election Commission has issued a strong warning to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics inside court complexes. Condemning the statement made by the AAP chief, the EC has advised Kejriwal to be more careful and exercise caution henceforth while making public comments that have the potential to impact level playing field.

Acting on the complaint filed by the BJP leader Neeraj, in which he alleged that Arvind Kejriwal made the promise of setting up a mohalla clinic while addressing a meeting of lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court, the Election Commission said that Kejriwal’s promises were in contravention to the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the complaint filed by the BJP leader, in an event organised by the court’s bar association on the occasion of Makar Sakranti and Lohri, Kejriwal had proposed the idea of building mohalla clinics inside courts and bars if he is provided with the land. “If given land we will make mohalla clinics inside courts and bars. If you give us space in every court just 2-3 rooms are required to make a mohalla clinic,” Kejriwal said as per the complaint.

The Election Commission also confirmed that its internal report has corroborated that Arvind Kejriwal made the promise at the aforesaid event. The Commission then issued a show-cause notice to Kejriwal seeking an explanation on his comments regarding building mohalla clinics inside court premises.

In his reply, the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the event was a private function and he attended it in his personal capacity and not as Delhi Chief Minister. He also added that he did not make any new poll promise but merely reiterated a previous decision of the Delhi government.

However, the Election Commission was not pleased with Arvind Kejriwal’s response and called it “not acceptable”. The Commission said it is of the view that while making this promise, Arvind Kejriwal “has violated” the Model Code of Conduct.

“The Commission condemns the impugned statement made by Arvind Kejriwal and warns him to be more careful and exercise caution in future while making public utterances,” the order released by the Commission read.