Thursday, January 30, 2020
Prior to this, HM Amit Shah had tweeted a video where 8 BJP MPs had visited Delhi schools to check up on the tall claims made by the Delhi government.

OpIndia Staff
BJP targets Kejriwal over sad state of Mohalla clinics
Arvind Kejriwal, Courtesy: newsnation.in
After cornering the Aam Aadmi Party with its fact-checked video on Delhi government schools, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released yet another video, this time exposing Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship Mohalla clinic project.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday tweeted a video which claims the Mohalla clinics started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi lack facilities, including medicines and infrastructure.

Sharing the video JP Nadda wrote: “Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities.”

JP Nadda’s tweet was soon retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah saying that after education, now the “health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed”.

After education, now the health revolution of the Kejriwal government has been exposed. Will Delhi’s poor get their operation done here (Mohalla clinics)? For the sake of your selfish politics, you kept Delhi’s poor away from Modi Ji’s Ayushman Yojana. You have to give answers for the sin that you have committed,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Prior to this, in a response to the challenge given to him by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, HM Amit Shah had tweeted a video where 8 BJP MPs had visited Delhi schools to check up on the tall claims made by Delhi government.

AAP has touted its 2020 manifesto as ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’. Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he will seek votes on the track record of his government’s performance in Delhi since 2015. He has also claimed that apart from Full Statehood, his government has delivered on all 70 promises made to the people. But reports reveal that AAP failed to deliver on 75% promises made in 2015.

Read: Delhi govt led by Arvind Kejriwal failed to deliver on 75% promises made: Detailed analysis of all 70 promises made in 2015

As elections come closer, the battle between AAP and BJP is getting more intense by the day. Congress, however, is struggling to find relevance, with many people speculating silent support from the party to help AAP candidates win.

The national capital goes to polls on 8th February and the results for the same will be declared on 11th February.

