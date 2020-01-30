BJP targets Kejriwal over sad state of Mohalla clinics

After cornering the Aam Aadmi Party with its fact-checked video on Delhi government schools, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released yet another video, this time exposing Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship Mohalla clinic project.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday tweeted a video which claims the Mohalla clinics started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi lack facilities, including medicines and infrastructure.

Sharing the video JP Nadda wrote: “Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities.”

केजरीवाल जी, आपने हर साल 1000 मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोलने का वादा किया। 1000 क्लीनिक खोलना तो दूर, जो कुछ खुले भी, उनमें न दवाएं हैं, न सुविधाएं। ‘आप’ की ओछी राजनीति ने दिल्ली के गरीबों को सालाना 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज देने वाली मोदी जी की ‘आयुष्मान भारत योजना’ से भी वंचित रखा। pic.twitter.com/X4YgSIBXvS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

JP Nadda’s tweet was soon retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah saying that after education, now the “health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed”.

After education, now the health revolution of the Kejriwal government has been exposed. Will Delhi’s poor get their operation done here (Mohalla clinics)? For the sake of your selfish politics, you kept Delhi’s poor away from Modi Ji’s Ayushman Yojana. You have to give answers for the sin that you have committed,” Amit Shah tweeted.

शिक्षा की क्रांति के बाद अब केजरीवाल सरकार की स्वास्थ्य क्रांति की पोल खुली। क्या इसमें दिल्ली का गरीब अपना ऑपरेशन करवायेगा? अपनी स्वार्थी राजनीति के लिए दिल्ली के गरीब को मोदी जी की ‘आयुष्मान योजना’ से दूर रख उसके जीवन से खेलने का जो पाप आपने किया है उसका जवाब आप को देना होगा। https://t.co/ojuVS8ur1o — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Prior to this, in a response to the challenge given to him by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, HM Amit Shah had tweeted a video where 8 BJP MPs had visited Delhi schools to check up on the tall claims made by Delhi government.

AAP has touted its 2020 manifesto as ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’. Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he will seek votes on the track record of his government’s performance in Delhi since 2015. He has also claimed that apart from Full Statehood, his government has delivered on all 70 promises made to the people. But reports reveal that AAP failed to deliver on 75% promises made in 2015.

As elections come closer, the battle between AAP and BJP is getting more intense by the day. Congress, however, is struggling to find relevance, with many people speculating silent support from the party to help AAP candidates win.

The national capital goes to polls on 8th February and the results for the same will be declared on 11th February.